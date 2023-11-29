What Christmas tree experts use to make an artificial tree look expensive – and more realistic

There are many benefits to buying an artificial Christmas tree with longevity being the cardinal one. But the one downside of faux Christmas trees is that not all of them are made equal and some can end up looking a bit cheap. And the less realistic it looks, then the less expensive it comes across at the same time. But luckily, there are ways how to make an artificial Christmas tree look expensive and more real.

When it comes to the best artificial Christmas trees, you most likely won’t have to deal with this issue as a lot of thought and care goes into their design to make them look as luxurious and real as possible. Which would perhaps be tip number one - choose your tree wisely and go for one that is designed in a realistic image. But sadly, that is often also reflected in their price.

So if you’re looking to spruce up a more affordable artificial Christmas tree, then there are a few expert-approved tips you should employ.

How to make an artificial Christmas tree look expensive

If you’re looking for luxurious-looking Christmas tree ideas to elevate your artificial tree, then you’ve come to the right place. If you’ve not yet purchased yours, it’s recommended to go for the most realistic-looking fake Christmas tree and one with moulded tips.

‘The moulded tips give a natural silhouette and a much more realistic appearance to the final look,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox. ‘The central branches provide depth and volume, so they don't have to be moulded.’

But if you’ve already got your tree and are looking to give it a high-end makeover, then there are two ways you can do so – correctly arranging it and choosing the right decor.

Decorate like a pro

‘To make your tree look more expensive you need to decorate it like a professional and this starts by choosing a theme,’ advises Jennifer Derry, chief of merchandising and design at Balsam Hill. ‘Whether a colour palette, bauble collection, or interest, having a theme that brings your decorations together into one cohesive look is a surefire way to elevate your artificial tree.’

If you’re wondering how to decorate a Christmas tree like a pro, Jennifer breaks it down. ‘For a professional look, you want to ensure that your eye is drawn over the tree by using an even spread of baubles with different textures and tones. I recommend avoiding placing decorations that look similar too close to one another. A top tip to create more depth and a more elevated look is to layer your decorations – place larger baubles deeper into the foliage and build up around them, filling the gaps with smaller decorations as you go.’

Apart from the regular hanging tree decorations, focusing on additional Christmas tree decor is also key - whether that’s a smart Christmas tree topper idea or a tree skirt. Or ideally both and make them coordinate if at all possible.

‘Another effective way to make your artificial Christmas tree look expensive is by investing in a tree skirt,’ recommends Ben Wightman, product expert at Christmas Tree World. ‘Placing a tree skirt or a stand at the bottom of your tree not only gives the tree an elevated look but also adds a touch of elegance to your holiday decor.’

Fluff the branches

‘We also recommend enhancing the realism of your artificial tree by fluffing the branches and shaping them to create a natural silhouette,’ Ben starts.

Fluffing out your artificial tree once you pull it out of the box is a Christmas tree trend not to be skipped on as it will not only make the tree look fuller but also more real.

Jennifer continues, ‘When first out of the box, artificial trees can appear somewhat compressed so need teasing out to reach their full potential – we call this process “fluffing”.'

'Working from the bottom up and from the trunk outwards, stagger each twig and sprig so that it is offset from the one before, pointing in a different direction to those immediately around it. By fanning out each branch and twig like this you mimic how the tree would grow in nature, helping to make it look more real.’

And that’s how you make a fake Christmas tree look fluffier and fuller.

‘Always style the centre branches vertically up - to hide the inner stem. Then zhuzh the outer branches into a natural position, ensuring some are curved up and others down,’ Danielle concludes.

FAQ

Which artificial tree looks most real? As previously mentioned, the fastest route to an expensive-looking artificial Christmas tree is by purchasing one that looks the most realistic. And for us, the one leading the way on the market is the John Lewis & Partners Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree, which has earned the top spot in our buying guide of best artificial Christmas trees.

Just don’t forget to have fun with it and get creative with your Christmas tree decorating! After all, tis the season to be jolly!