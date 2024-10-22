How to pick an artificial Christmas tree - 4 factors to consider when picking the perfect faux tree this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner (eek!), it's time to start thinking about the pièce de résistance of our festive decor, i.e. the Christmas tree. And before you start shopping, you need to know how to pick an artificial Christmas tree so that you end up with a true showstopper in your home.

The best artificial Christmas trees look just like a real tree, but they can be enjoyed without the hassle of having to be re-purchased every year. Often, the idea of real Christmas trees can be better than the reality, as they actually require a fair bit of maintenance. Knowing how to pick an artificial Christmas tree will ensure you choose a stand-out tree that can be used year after year to create a wonderful festive display in your home.

As faux trees are designed to mimic the appearance of real trees, they come in all different shapes and sizes, so it can be a bit tricky to know which one is right for your home. We've spoken to some of the experts and asked them to share all of their top tips for picking the best artificial Christmas tree.

According to the experts, there are four major factors to consider when it comes to faux Christmas trees. So before you start planning your Christmas tree ideas, here's what you need to know about picking an artificial tree. Follow the advice given by the experts and you'll invest in a tree that will stand the test of time in your home.

1. Size

The first step in learning how to pick an artificial Christmas tree is to consider the ideal size for your space. 'Faux trees usually range in height from 5 to 10ft, with 5ft and under being perfect for placing on a table and 8 and 10ft options being ideal for homes with high ceilings,' says Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography & Styling, Cox & Cox. 'More standard ceiling heights of around 240cm will work best with a 7ft tree.'

Before you make the purchase, you should have a firm idea of where to put your Christmas tree so you have the dimensions of the space at the ready. Though it's tempting to buy as tall as your space allows, it's usually better to pick a tree that fits within the room's proportions - i.e. one that doesn't dominate or overcrowd the space.

'Aim to have 20cm breathing space between your tree and ceiling to give room for a topper and avoid it looking too cramped,' Danielle adds.

2. Shape

Equally as important as the size of your artificial Christmas tree is the shape. Certain Christmas tree trends might see new shapes come in each year - such as the sparse Scandi tree trend - but there are a couple of timeless, classic shapes that remain popular year after year.

'Classic bushy shapes will always have wow factor and are great for large rooms with a big bay window or home with grand hallways.' Danielle says. 'With an impressively realistic spread of needles and tips, their imposing stature will give these trees a powerful presence.'

If you're tree is going in smaller living room ideas, a thinner tree might be the better option. 'Still standing tall, these slender trees give off an elegant vibe without swallowing up space where guests could perch,' says a spokesperson from The Range.

3. Quantity of branches

Seeing as the quantity of branches determines how many decorations you can use, it's helpful to have a clear idea of how you'll decorate your Christmas tree once you've got it. If you prefer a maximalist style and want to adorn your tree with as many Christmas decorations as possible, you'll need one full of branches; if minimalist Christmas decor is more your thing, a sparse tree may be preferable.

'The more tips a tree has, the more space there is for hanging decorations on it,' The Range says. 'Trees with lots of tips (over 1000) are fantastic for those with loads of baubles, while trees with fewer tips are ideal if you think less is more when decorating.'

It doesn't necessarily work that the bigger the tree, the more branches it has - so make a note to specifically look at the number of tips when learning how to pick an artificial Christmas tree.

4. Pre-lit

The final factor to consider in how to pick an artificial Christmas tree is whether you want one that is pre-lit or not. Some people prefer a pre-lit tree because it makes the decorating process a lot easier - hanging the lights is the most difficult stage after all, and it takes the guesswork out how many lights are needed for a Christmas tree. But equally, other people prefer being able to be able to hang lights on the tree themselves.

'Pre-lit artificial trees will always offer the perfect arrangement of lights, and it takes one stressful step out of dressing the tree,' Danielle from Cox & Cox says. 'If you prefer to experiment with your decor, an unlit tree will give you the creative freedom to opt for cluster lights one year, pastel bulbs, or candle lights the next.'

FAQs

What type of artificial Christmas tree is best?

PE (polyethylene) Christmas trees are generally thought to be the most realistic. Because of the nature of the material, it can be moulded to imitate the look of conifer trees, creating realistic-looking branches and needles.

'These moulded polymer needles have the thickness and density of a real tree branch for a more realistic look as opposed to the flat needles on PVC Christmas trees,' says Angela Slater, Gardening Expert, Hayes Garden World. 'You’d have to get very close to see that the PE Christmas tree is not real.'

'PE Trees are more realistic than PVC trees because the branches are moulded from real tree branches using 3D technology,' agrees Petar Ivanov, Gardening and Tree Health Expert, Fantastic Gardeners. 'PE trees look fuller and more natural, and their needles mimic the feel and look of a real tree. They also tend to be more expensive but offer a higher quality and more authentic appearance.'

The perfect Christmas tree looks different in every home, though knowing how to pick an artificial Christmas tree will certainly help you make all the right decisions - happy tree shopping!