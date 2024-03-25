How to style the spring greens trend for a timeless look that won't date your home

Spring greens are the colour trend that is popping up everywhere this season. Green has become the new go-to shade, over-taking grey and beige as the stylish way to create a calm and relaxing living space.

While green is very much having its time in the sun as a home decor trend, used correctly it's a colour that can look timeless in your home. Whether you are trying out green living room ideas, or green bedroom ideas, interior stylist Charlotte Boyd has shared a few of her top tricks to keep it looking fresh.

A large part of the appeal of decorating with spring greens is that it is an easy way to bring and element of biophilic design into your home. It is a great colour for bringing the outside in, and it's this connection to nature that will help you curate a long-lasting look.

Charlotte Boyd Social Links Navigation Interiors writer and stylist Charlotte Boyd is an interiors stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets.

1. Add natural elements

(Image credit: Wallcovering 1838)

Take your inspiration from the great outdoors and introduce natural wooden furniture, woven jute flooring and baskets to a leafy green and white scheme. If it works in nature it will work in your room. The warm tones and organic textures of wood will create the perfect balance with fresh shades of green.

Pale oak furniture works beautifully with bold shades of green. Choose contemporary shapes to keep the look up-to-date

2. Be bold with pattern

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

When decorating with predominantly one shade you can dare to be braver with wallpaper or curtain fabric. Oversized botanical wallpapers create real wow factor when used on all four walls. Don’t be afraid to pair with a patterned blind or curtains – smaller leafy prints, trellis designs or checks all work well.

Gingham is having a really moment in bed linen at the moment, and it's a look that can look timeless. Be inspired by the new gingham bedding range at Dunelm and layer your bed with a mix of colours in the same pattern. Pine green works beautifully with mustard shades.

3. Choose your shade

(Image credit: Sharps)

Choose slightly deeper or more muted shades of green if you want your bedroom to feel calm and pair with earthy accents. For an uplifting, energising space, emerald and lime hues set against a white backdrop are perfect. Mixing a few shades of green in your scheme will add depth to your room.

Restricting the colour palette to simple leaf green and white creates a fresh scheme and allows you to mix different botanical prints on the walls and at the window

4. Add finishing touches

(Image credit: Sanderson)

Search for pieces with contrasting textures and finishes – old vintage glass bottles and terracotta pots filled with trailing plants are perfect for this look. Sculptural lamps look great against the backdrop of botanical wallcoverings and monochrome artwork is a perfect foil to a lush green colour palette.

(Image credit: Mrs Alice)

If you opt to refresh your table with a checked tablecloth and floral tableware, pair it with natural accessories such as scalloped linens and wooden handled cutlery to create a relaxed vibe.