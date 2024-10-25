Turning old jewellery into homeware is the latest DIY trend taking over social media – experts explain how you can nail the look at home

Turning old jewellery into decor is the latest interiors trend - and experts say the trend adds a nostalgic and personal touch to your home.

Easy DIY projects to update your home are a sure way to add some personal flair to a space. Digging out your old jewellery and transforming into part of your home, consider yourself adding memories to your homeware.

Across TikTok and Instagram creators have transformed old rings to napkin holders, made an old brooch a tablescape centrepiece, and old gems have even been used to bejewel a lock chain.

If you’re someone with heaps of jewellery or if you’ve run out of ideas on how to organise your jewellery, then this trend is calling for you to give it a go.

The trend

'This trend has surged in popularity due to a few key factors. First, the rise of DIY culture and social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok means people can easily share their great ideas for creative, crafty projects that others might not have considered,’ says jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini.

Sustainability is also a factor in why this trend’s popularity is increasing.

‘Repurposing unused jewellery into homeware is a rising trend amidst our cultural shift towards sustainability and mindfulness in design,’ says Alexandra Snell, jewellery designer and founder of Luna Linx. ‘As we move towards carefully curated and meaningful living spaces, dusting off our family heirlooms and unworn treasures is a creative way to add charm and decorative interest around the home.

‘Grandma's pearls will become an instant conversation starter when used as a chic curtain tie-back, or bejewelled brooches and tie pins can become the sparkling centre pieces among tableware for your dinner parties - or nestled among dried floral bouquets!'

How can I do it at home?

‘Depending on what items you’ve got available there are a few projects we’d recommend,’ says Nilesh.

Napkin rings : Vintage rings, bracelets, and even brooches can be turned into unique napkin holders. You can use wired twine or ribbon to attach these items, giving your dining table a bespoke look.

: Vintage rings, bracelets, and even brooches can be turned into unique napkin holders. You can use wired twine or ribbon to attach these items, giving your dining table a bespoke look. Drawer pulls : Swap out standard drawer handles with large statement earrings or brooches. Simply attach the jewellery to the front of drawers for a chic, antique feel.

: Swap out standard drawer handles with large statement earrings or brooches. Simply attach the jewellery to the front of drawers for a chic, antique feel. Framed jewellery art : Display intricate necklaces, brooches, and pins by arranging them in shadow boxes or on fabric-covered frames, creating a gallery-worthy wall feature

: Display intricate necklaces, brooches, and pins by arranging them in shadow boxes or on fabric-covered frames, creating a gallery-worthy wall feature Mirror borders: Use costume jewellery pieces or beaded necklaces to line the frame of a mirror, creating a glamorous focal point.

Nilesh recommends going for statement jewellery when creating homeware. This can always be picked up in charity shops if statement doesn’t reflect your personal jewellery style.

‘Costume jewellery and vintage pieces often work best for these projects. Look for items that have interesting textures, vibrant colours, or bold designs,’ he says.

‘Pieces like statement earrings, brooches, and chunky necklaces are ideal because they’re easier to attach to different surfaces. Avoid using delicate or fine jewellery, like an engagement ring, unless it has no remaining sentimental value, as it might be difficult to repurpose without damaging it.’

‘Repurposing old jewellery is a great way to breathe new life into old or broken jewellery that might otherwise sit unused in a drawer,’ says Nilesh. 'By transforming these items into homeware, you're not only decluttering but also preserving memories and turning them into practical or decorative pieces.

‘Plus, it’s incredibly sustainable, which is great news for those who are looking to recycle and upcycle instead of buying new. You can also return your jewellery to its normal use once you’re done as long as you use pieces which don’t tarnish and take care with them.’

