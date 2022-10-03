IKEA’s new Diwali-inspired collection is a stunning celebration of patterns and colours
The new range has been designed in collaboration with textile designer Luna Gil
Ikea have launched a brand new collection inspired by Diwali – the festival of lights – and we’ve got a feeling it’ll be the perfect addition to your home not just this autumn, but year-around.
The Swedish brand recently announced that the AROMATISK collection has dropped in both in stores and online; just in time for the Diwali celebrations, which this year will begin on October 24th.
As you may suspect, the Diwali-inspired range is full of bright, bold colours and patterns, and there are plenty of items, whatever your home accessory needs.
The IKEA Aromatisk collection
The new range has been designed in collaboration with textile designer Luna Gil, and as IKEA explain, pays homage to festival it is inspired by.
IKEA explained that the ‘vibrant range showcases India’s deep-rooted traditional crafts, such as edge embroidery, block printing and indigo dyeing.
‘Being synonymous with the Diwali festival of lights, the marigold plant features prominently throughout the collection too, which pairs perfectly with the bold splashes of colours and organic shapes seen within the range.’
The range is indeed packed full of colour – from deep purples to elegant golds, bold reds and vibrant blues.
There are both decorative and practical items to be found in the AROMATISK collection, including doormats, lanterns, gift boxes and potpourri.
We particularly like the gold decorative bowl with a delicate scalloped edge (£4/£7), that would be perfect placed on a hallway table for your keys, or for storing jewellery and other smaller items you might have lying around. And if you love lighting the best scented candles, the gold tea light holder (£4) would be ideal for adding a cosy touch to your home as the colder months draw in.
Also included in the AROMATISK collection are four cushion cover options that would work brilliantly for both Diwali, and the rest of the autumn season, if you like to switch out your decor as the months change.
There’s a deep red option, another deep red cover with a white embroidery pattern, a navy blue option with a yellow marigold pattern (seen above), and a dark yellow floral option with rows of blue flowers on it (seen below).
The range has landed both in stores and online already, giving you plenty of time to prep ahead of Diwali.
And prices for items in the IKEA AROMATISK (opens in new tab) collection are also incredibly reasonable, if you need another excuse to buy. The most expensive option, a striped curtain, comes in at just £25 – while the potpourri is the most affordable, and is available for just £1.75.
Race you to the checkout!
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
