IKEA's iconic paper lampshade has been given an elegant upgrade – and we need it
IKEA launched an elevated version of its iconic lamp shade that’s the essential of every Scandi living room - and we want it in your lives
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
IKEA’s REGOLIT paper pendant lampshade has become an instantly recognisable icon over the years. It’s an easy way to soften your ceiling light and make a space feel cosy. And a cheap one at that, selling for a humble £2 a piece. The classic IKEA paper lamp shade, whether it is in a pendant or a standing form, is the staple of every Scandi decorating idea and most Scandinavian living room ideas.
But while the paper lamp shade has earned its place in the design stakes, its paper material is not the most conducive to a long-lasting investment piece. Not to mention the connotations it carries of cheap and cheerful first rental homes.
Many of us love the shape but have craved something a little more elevated. And that’s why IKEA REGNSKUR pendant lamp shade launched earlier this year.
Made with fabric instead of paper, covering a steel frame, the design does an even better job at diffusing the light and creating an atmospheric setting. The shape resembles a hot air balloon and makes for the perfect bedroom or living room lighting idea. And the fabric cover can even be washed in a washing machine for easy upkeep.
IKEA REGNSKUR pendant lamp shade
Sold for £27 a pop, the price tag is higher compared to the original REGOLIT, but we think that the luxe finish of this new living room lighting idea makes it worth it. And compared to other lamp shades on the market, this is still a budget choice.
As one happy shopper writes of their lamp shade purchase, ‘I love the way this looks. It gives off the same light as the paper lanterns, but looks a bit nicer. I would suggest having a second person around to get the fabric over the frame easier, but it's very simple to put together.’
One thing to consider and keep in mind though is that the price does not include the cord set, which is sold separately for £4. Just be careful not to accidentally bag the ceiling light that shares the pendant lampshade’s exact name.
IKEA's REGNSKUR pendant lamp shade is a more luxurious version of the classic paper lamp shades we've been loving for the past couple of decades. But perhaps it's time to switch to something a little more elevated and this fabric-covered variation gives us the opportunity to do just that.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Aldi's latest home fragrance collaboration surprised us – if they smell as good as they look, we'll take 10
Scentscaping your home doesn't have to cost you a fortune
By Jullia Joson
-
Gardening experts warn against these 6 deadheading mistakes
The experts reveal what you really shouldn’t do when deadheading your plants
By Ellis Cochrane
-
This garden was transformed from a concrete jungle to a luxury boho space
Clever DIY and money-saving buys all helped bring this project in under budget
By Laurie Davidson