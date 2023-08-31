IKEA's iconic paper lampshade has been given an elegant upgrade – and we need it

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

IKEA’s REGOLIT paper pendant lampshade has become an instantly recognisable icon over the years. It’s an easy way to soften your ceiling light and make a space feel cosy. And a cheap one at that, selling for a humble £2 a piece. The classic IKEA paper lamp shade, whether it is in a pendant or a standing form, is the staple of every Scandi decorating idea and most Scandinavian living room ideas.

But while the paper lamp shade has earned its place in the design stakes, its paper material is not the most conducive to a long-lasting investment piece. Not to mention the connotations it carries of cheap and cheerful first rental homes.

Many of us love the shape but have craved something a little more elevated. And that’s why IKEA REGNSKUR pendant lamp shade launched earlier this year.

Made with fabric instead of paper, covering a steel frame, the design does an even better job at diffusing the light and creating an atmospheric setting. The shape resembles a hot air balloon and makes for the perfect bedroom or living room lighting idea. And the fabric cover can even be washed in a washing machine for easy upkeep.

IKEA REGNSKUR pendant lamp shade

(Image credit: IKEA)

Sold for £27 a pop, the price tag is higher compared to the original REGOLIT, but we think that the luxe finish of this new living room lighting idea makes it worth it. And compared to other lamp shades on the market, this is still a budget choice.

As one happy shopper writes of their lamp shade purchase, ‘I love the way this looks. It gives off the same light as the paper lanterns, but looks a bit nicer. I would suggest having a second person around to get the fabric over the frame easier, but it's very simple to put together.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

One thing to consider and keep in mind though is that the price does not include the cord set, which is sold separately for £4. Just be careful not to accidentally bag the ceiling light that shares the pendant lampshade’s exact name.