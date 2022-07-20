IKEA has launched the ultimate feel-good homeware range with an important purpose
The collection promises to be ideal for creating a calm and peaceful environment at home...
Our surroundings undoubtedly have an impact on our mental wellbeing, so it’s understandable that many of us want (need) our homes to be an oasis of calm, away from the stresses of the outside world.
Creating a space that feels relaxing and soothing isn’t easy though, with many of the practicalities of life often taking over our living spaces. Sometimes, even relaxing on one of the best mattresses isn't enough to help us wind down...
But luckily, IKEA (opens in new tab) are set to make it that bit easier – as they are launched a brand new wellness based collection this August, full of homeware designed to help you create the most zen environment possible.
IKEA's VÅRDANDE collection
The collection is called VÅRDANDE, which literally means 'to care for, or to look after', and is 'inspired by the fundamentals of wellbeing'.
It will feature items that, IKEA say, will help you to carry out your daily wellbeing rituals, and self-care practises with ease.
You can therefore expect plenty of cosy homeware items, including plant pots, soothing prints, blankets, a kimono, a yoga rug, jute baskets, and ornaments inspired by nature.
We especially love the cute handled basket (above), which is great for moving your self-care essentials from room to room, and the basket full of delicious-smelling potpourri (below), which will elevate any room, with a lovely home fragrance.
But the most important thing about the new collection, is that it has been created in partnership with five social businesses in India, Vietnam, Thailand and Bangladesh, to help improve long-term opportunities for people in the local area.
To tie in with the theme of wellness, much of the new IKEA range has also been made with natural, sustainable materials, such as banana fibres, clay and jute. And the way they've been made is ethical too – all the items in the VÅRDANDE collection have either been hand made, or made in a sustainable set up, by the businesses involved.
Of the new collection, Sarah Fager, Designer at IKEA of Sweden, has said: 'VÅRDANDE is a result of the ambition to create job and economic opportunities for those who need them the most. By collaborating with social businesses in a number of countries, all of which employ people who have difficulty finding a job in the labour market, we hope that the collection plays a role in helping to improve lives in those local communities.
'Meanwhile, we’re so pleased to be bringing the collection’s focus on wellbeing and intricate craftsmanship to IKEA customers in the UK.'
As with almost everything IKEA, the VÅRDANDE is also pretty affordable. The yoga rug, for example, will set you back just £25 – or, you can pick up a few beige plant pots for just £5 each.
The collection is launching in stores and online in August 2022. Race you to the checkout!
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
