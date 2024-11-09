IKEA has just launched the ultimate small space Christmas tree - it’s a game-changer if you have a tiny home
I can’t wait to see the Ikea hacks that come from this stylish decoration
IKEA is the master of small space design, and they have transferred these skills to their Christmas range with the ultimate space-saving Christmas tree.
As part of the Vinterfint collection, IKEA has designed an alternative Christmas tree in pine that can easily be mounted onto the wall. So even if you have no floor space at all you can still get into the festive spirit. Priced at £13 it is incredibly affordable for an alternative Christmas tree and is perfect as a budget Christmas decor idea.
The Vinterfint wall decoration is designed in the shape of a Christmas tree, however, it has a flexible construction so that it can be pulled horizontally to fit your wall perfectly. Then when you’re done with it in January it can be folded up and put away easily.
On its own, the wall-mounted decoration looks more like a pine hanging rack. However, that is the beauty in its design. The tree shape is dotted with hooks for you to personalise it with your own baubles and fairy lights.
‘Inspired by a common knob rack, I designed VINTERFINT wall decoration in pine. The flexible construction looks like an accordion that you can pull out to the desired width and fill with Christmas tree ornaments, ‘ says the Ikea designer Mikael Axelsson on the brand's website. ‘ When Christmas is over, it’s easy to fold together and store – or use for jewellery and other accessories.'
Personally, I love the pine finish of the tree as it is and think it would look great hung with pinecones, garlands and felt decorations for a Scandi-inspired alternative Christmas tree idea. Or you can be inspired by Ikea’s styling of the piece and zig-zig lights around the hooks like a real tree, and tuck branches around them.
Like with many of Ikea’s pine furniture pieces, it can also be painted easily. You could give it a green lick of paint and tuck in green branches and fairy lights to further the illusion of a real tree mounted on the wall. Alternatively, why not go bold and embrace the pink Christmas decor trend by painting it a pastel pink or draping it with rose gold streamers?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The options are endless, I can’t wait to see what Ikea hacks spring up out of this simple, but clever wall-mounted Christmas decoration. However, the decoration is only limited edition so you'll need to grab it now or risk missing out.
However, this isn’t the only wall-mounted Christmas tree I’ve been impressed by in the run-up to the festive season. Here are a few of the others giving Ikea a run for its money.
For a chic festive look try these wall mounted trees from Dunelm that can be adorned with baubles.
This rustic tree comes ready decorated and can be hung on the wall.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
How to clean brass items - 5 household products that will prevent tarnishing and make your hardware shine
Who knew you could use ketchup to clean brass?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Pink Christmas decor is trending - here’s where you can snag the brightest and best decorations
Pink Christmas decor is making us excited for the festivities
By Kezia Reynolds
-
4 ways to recycle plastic plant pots – clear out garden mess and stay green in the process
How to sustainably dispose of old, unused pots
By Holly Reaney
-
Pink Christmas decor is trending - here’s where you can snag the brightest and best decorations
Pink Christmas decor is making us excited for the festivities
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Felt baubles are this years ‘it’s decoration - they’re already selling out fast at John Lewis
It might be this year's cutest Christmas trend
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Dunelm’s sell-out Disco Pendant Lamp is finally back in stock – why you should embrace the disco trend this Christmas
If you can't have a boogie at Christmas, then when can you
By Kezia Reynolds
-
M&S is attempting to send this nostalgic festive decoration viral this year with its new Christmas ad – and I already can't stop thinking about it
The Marks & Spencer Christmas ad for 2024 has landed
By Sara Hesikova
-
Should you leave your air purifier on all the time? Here's what the experts think
Is 24/7 too much or just right? Here's the need-to-know information about how long your air purifier should be on for
By Katie Sims
-
The White Company Christmas wreaths are already selling fast - these are the subtle but stylish ones to invest in before they're gone
No one does Christmas quite like The White Company
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Cult-fashion brand RIXO has launched a homeware range - you'll want to save up for its show-stopping cushions
RIXO already has a cult following in the fashion world, and now it's coming for homeware
By Rebecca Knight
-
M&S’s Wicked collection is flying off the shelves - why WickedCore is the whimsical trend you should pay attention to
The collection racked up 11,000 searches in it's first week
By Kezia Reynolds