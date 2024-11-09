IKEA has just launched the ultimate small space Christmas tree - it’s a game-changer if you have a tiny home

IKEA is the master of small space design, and they have transferred these skills to their Christmas range with the ultimate space-saving Christmas tree.

As part of the Vinterfint collection, IKEA has designed an alternative Christmas tree in pine that can easily be mounted onto the wall. So even if you have no floor space at all you can still get into the festive spirit. Priced at £13 it is incredibly affordable for an alternative Christmas tree and is perfect as a budget Christmas decor idea.

The Vinterfint wall decoration is designed in the shape of a Christmas tree, however, it has a flexible construction so that it can be pulled horizontally to fit your wall perfectly. Then when you’re done with it in January it can be folded up and put away easily.

(Image credit: IKEA)

On its own, the wall-mounted decoration looks more like a pine hanging rack. However, that is the beauty in its design. The tree shape is dotted with hooks for you to personalise it with your own baubles and fairy lights.

‘Inspired by a common knob rack, I designed VINTERFINT wall decoration in pine. The flexible construction looks like an accordion that you can pull out to the desired width and fill with Christmas tree ornaments, ‘ says the Ikea designer Mikael Axelsson on the brand's website. ‘ When Christmas is over, it’s easy to fold together and store – or use for jewellery and other accessories.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

Personally, I love the pine finish of the tree as it is and think it would look great hung with pinecones, garlands and felt decorations for a Scandi-inspired alternative Christmas tree idea. Or you can be inspired by Ikea’s styling of the piece and zig-zig lights around the hooks like a real tree, and tuck branches around them.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Like with many of Ikea’s pine furniture pieces, it can also be painted easily. You could give it a green lick of paint and tuck in green branches and fairy lights to further the illusion of a real tree mounted on the wall. Alternatively, why not go bold and embrace the pink Christmas decor trend by painting it a pastel pink or draping it with rose gold streamers?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The options are endless, I can’t wait to see what Ikea hacks spring up out of this simple, but clever wall-mounted Christmas decoration. However, the decoration is only limited edition so you'll need to grab it now or risk missing out.

However, this isn’t the only wall-mounted Christmas tree I’ve been impressed by in the run-up to the festive season. Here are a few of the others giving Ikea a run for its money.