Christmas has come early at John Lewis – these are the decorations we predict will be selling out before December
John Lewis launches its Christmas shop 2023 and we’re enchanted by these charming new decorations
It’s never too early to start getting ready for Christmas. Especially when the weather is, well, the way it is. We know that we still have Halloween to look forward to along with all the autumnal beauty. But once the temperatures drop and days get shorter, we can’t help but start thinking of Christmas ideas. And we’re clearly not alone in this as the John Lewis Christmas shop just launched online today.
The department store reports that searches for ‘Christmas gifts’ have doubled this August compared to the same time last year, while searches for ‘tree decorations’ have risen by 33%. Do we blame it on the bad weather once more? We sure do.
But if you’re not one of the 28% of customers who browse and purchase their Christmas goods as early as August, then perhaps you should jump on that bandwagon to avoid last-minute panic buying. And if you’re thinking of giving your tired Christmas decorations an update, then may we suggest our pick of the best that the John Lewis Christmas shop has to offer?
But even if you’re not, we reckon you’ll be adding these cuties to the cart either way. Our advice is to grab them before they’re gone.
John Lewis Christmas shop 2023
For 2023, John Lewis is coming out with six new themes for its Christmas collection so that everyone can find something that suits their style and their home decor. Modern Christmas decorating ideas sit alongside traditional nostalgic styles inspired by archival John Lewis motifs and even futuristic designs inspired by outer space.
We have chosen our top picks from each of the categories, as hard as it was, because there are so many pretty designs.
The felt dragon is expected to be standout of the offering as even the department store's Christmas buyer dubs it her favourite. It is part of the Royal Fairytale collection which is all about regal motifs and fairytale mythical creatures like the Frog Prince or the Crowned Goose.
This adorable glass mushroom decoration from the Christmas Cottage theme brings to mind all the toadstool motifs we've been seeing everywhere for the past month or so. The collection has more rustic, cottage-inspired designs to offer though, including a copper stove kettle.
The Rainbow Time Capsule collection is every millennial's dream. And we're not judging because it's our dream too. It's filled with all the quirky, modern motifs. But the one that made us chuckle the most is this Air Fryer bauble referencing the air fryer craze that's been going strong for the past year or so.
We can't deal with the nostalgic charm of the Winter Fairytale collection! It's too cute and sweet. These ballet slippers make us think of going to the ballet in the Winter months and seeing the likes of the Nutcracker. And yes, actual ballerina figures are also available.
Whoever thought of turning the traditional spherical shape of Christmas baubles into glitter-covered planets is a genius! But that's what you can look forward to in the futuristic, space-inspired Beyond Christmas collection, complete with astronaut and alien figures too.
This little felt penguin decoration wearing a bobble hat is simply too adorable! It is part of the Polar Planet offering which embraces the snow-covered scenery and the animals of the North Pole, including the penguins, as well as polar bears and whales.
Lisa Cherry, Christmas buyer at John Lewis, also endearingly known as Mrs Christmas, revealed her own Christmas bauble and theme top picks (not that she’s playing favourites). ‘My favourite bauble is from the Royal Fairytale trend, It’s a felt dragon that originates from a wrapping paper design and it looks great in 3D form,' she confesses.
'Royal Fairytale is a fantastical theme that is rooted in escapism and grounded in childhood nostalgia. The original dragon design derived from the imagination of one of our talented designers, Wendy, who was inspired by mythical creatures and fairytale lands.’
The John Lewis Christmas shop is only available online for the time being. So get cosy and pick your favourites.
