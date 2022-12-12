John Lewis reveals its most popular Christmas decorating theme for 2022
And we can see why it’s going down a storm!
Whether you’ve already started your Christmas decorating ideas, or you’re planning to get your pieces out of storage this weekend, a little inspiration for your festive decor never goes amiss.
John Lewis recently (opens in new tab) revealed six different decorating themes – however, one, in particular, has gone down a storm with customers in 2022, and is a Christmas tree trend we're seeing in other places this year.
The brand revealed that their most popular decorating theme for 2022 is *drumroll please*, the natural, rustic ‘Community Garden (opens in new tab)’ theme.
John Lewis’ most popular Christmas decorating theme
They explained that customers have so far been leaning more towards the neutral tones seen in this range, which also features plenty of outdoor, wildlife motifs, such as ladybirds and woodland creatures, and natural materials, including paper and wicker.
Out of all the items in the range, they also revealed that the £2 Robin Clip on Tree Decoration (opens in new tab), and the £4.80 Felt Fox Decoration (opens in new tab) have been their most popular – so much so that both have now sold out!
But there are still lots of similar items to shop if you’d like to add some woodland wildlife to your home, whether you’re planning Christmas living room decor ideas or Christmas hallway decorating ideas.
Ivo Iv, founder of Decor Home Ideas (opens in new tab), explains that John Lewis isn't alone in seeing this natural trend take off. 'The current theme that seems to be taking the Christmas world by storm is ‘festive folk’ – think lots of natural wood pieces and Scandinavian-inspired minimalism.
'If you are wanting to incorporate this theme into your home, I would recommend starting with rustic wood star ornaments as a base (because they are easy to find in stores) and then building out your festive folk vision from there.'
However, if ‘Community Garden’ doesn’t quite take your fancy this year, there are plenty of other decor choices to be had at John Lewis (opens in new tab). As part of their ‘Winter Fayre’ theme, you’ll find a wide selection of glittering silver and white decor items, while the ‘Jolly General Store’ range has Scandi-style aplenty, with lots of simple red and wood decorations.
Liven things up with the store’s ‘Nightlife’ theme which is full of glitzy, shimmery statement options – or opt for the ‘Sugar Plum Cafe’, conjuring up images of Whoville itself with lots of soft, gentle pastels and candy-style decorations.
Finally, there’s their nostalgic ‘Rainbow Workshop’ theme, which should take you straight back to your childhood – with plenty of colourful animal and character ornaments.
Which is your favourite?
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
