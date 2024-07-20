Kelly Hoppen's flower styling hack is so simple it's genius – it'll instantly make your home look more expensive for £10

Kelly Hoppen is one of the most popular and trusted interior designers in the UK. So when she shares an interior styling hack, we’re sure to listen. And we were sure to listen when this week, she shared a flower styling hack using a basket.

Is Kelly starting a new home decor trend? Maybe. Her influence is big enough after all and her takes on the interiors space, including Kelly’s pet peeves, tend to make waves. So what does her genius yet super simple flower arranging tip entail, you might ask. It’s all about placing a vase of flowers - in Kelly’s case peonies - inside a basket to enhance its decorative benefits.

‘We’re going to talk flowers today,’ Kelly says in her Instagram reel. ‘My favourite flower is the peonies. What I decided to do with this, being in the country, is to put it in one of my baskets from QVC which I love. Cut them a little bit like that so that you get different heights. And for me, that’s just really simple and really beautiful.’

What an interior stylist thinks of it

Kelly Hoppen is known to have very strong opinions about interiors and other interior experts don’t always agree with her – as was the case when she recently shared one of her pet peeves being angled furniture which started a debate in the community and on social media.

But on this occasion, Kelly’s pretty flower basket hack was very well received as one of her followers commented, ‘Love this, just saved this post to refer to your fabulous tips Kelly!’ And Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, is fully on board too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

‘Placing a flower vase in a basket is a wonderful idea. It combines the natural, rustic charm of a basket with the elegance of fresh flowers, creating a visually pleasing contrast. This technique can add texture and warmth to an interior space, making it feel more inviting and cosy,’ she comments.

Not to mention elevated and seemingly more expensive. Even though a basket like that can cost you less than £10, or nothing at all if you already have one that will fit and conceal a flower vase.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

What other flowers you can use

Kelly used her basket hack on a vase of her favourite white peonies. But as these beautiful blooms are coming towards the end of their season, you can just as easily use it on a vase of other flowers – for example sunflowers which supermarkets are full of right now or roses from the garden perhaps.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Woolley)

‘You can use a variety of flowers besides peonies. Roses are perfect for a classic and timeless look, while sunflowers add a bright, cheerful touch. Hydrangeas provide a lush, full arrangement, and lavender offers a fragrant and calming effect. Eucalyptus is great for adding greenery and a fresh, modern feel. Each type of flower brings its own unique charm and character to the arrangement, allowing you to customise the look to suit your personal style and the overall decor of your space,’ Sam says.

So all you really need is a bunch of flowers - whether it’s from the garden, the florist or the supermarket as Stacey Dooley’s normalised for everyone not long ago - a flower vase and a basket. These are our top picks to recreate the look if you don’t already own one.

Our top basket picks

K by Kelly Hoppen Set of 2 Indoor Outdoor Planters £29.40 at QVC If you want to recreate the exact same look of Kelly Hoppen's arrangement, then these are the baskets from her collection for QVC that she chose to style her peonies with. George Home Seagrass Belly Basket £8 at ASDA Belly baskets are a classic and stylish storage solution. But they can also make lovely decorative planters or even flower vase covers as per Kelly Hoppen. And the best part is that they are fairly inexpensive, with this George Home design selling for mere £8. H&M Home Cotton storage basket £8.99 at H&M Earthy shades are everywhere right now. And we love the rusty brown tone of this cotton storage basket from H&M Home that will look great with vibrant blooms like sunflowers. But if you're not a fan of this colourway, a natural light beige and a black and white striped iteration are also available.

Happy flower arranging!