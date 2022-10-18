It's the 'Sriracha' of interiors – why LLB swears by this decor style

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kitsch is the finishing touch every space needs, says Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Changing Rooms host and proponent of Maximalism. Much like the Christmas tree's never quite finished without a few baubles on the glittery and garish side, any room needs a sprinkling of kitsch to really sing, he says.

Good news if you want to decorate your home for free, as chances are you've got some 'louder' decor pieces just waiting for their chance to shine up on the mantelpiece. Even if you love a minimalist, clutter-free look, a pinch of kitsch is an easy way to stop things from looking bland.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Tim Young)

LLB says kitsch is the Sriracha of interiors

'I think kitsch is Sriracha in an interior, you put kitsch in just to make that mix zing,' asserts Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, author of More More More: Making Maximalism Work in Your Home and Life (opens in new tab). 'You're aware of the fact that it's not out of the top drawer, you're aware of the fact that it's going to make your mother go, "Oh darling, really?"

'But actually, you know, that's the point! You're not trapped in that sense of what's good, what's bad, what's tasteful and what's not tasteful.'

Llewelyn-Bowen says that rather than feeling like we have to buy things from go-to stores, such as IKEA and John Lewis, we can welcome in furniture and accessories that are more on the wild side, simply because we like them. Whether it's a plastic pink flamingo, a neon light in the shape of a palm tree, or a homemade patchwork cushion, don't forget that sprinkling of Sriracha.

(Image credit: More More More by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is published by DK, 15th September 2022 £20.00)

And it's not just LLB who loves a bit of kitsch. According to Etsy, 'kitchen kitsch' is set to be a big home decor trend this Christmas. The online retailer has seen an 85% increase in searches for vintage mixing bowls and a 14% increase in searches for vintage pyrex.

'Etsy is a treasure trove of retro items that will infuse a kitschy, cosy vibe to any kitchen,' says Etsy (opens in new tab)'s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson. Whether it's a vintage pyrex dish or a cushion cover bought from Dunelm, all that matters is that you love it.

'Actually, the crazier it is, the more you it is,' says Laurence.

(Image credit: More More More by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is published by DK, 15th September 2022 £20.00)

More More More: Making Maximalism Work in Your Home and Life is pulished by DK and available now