I’m obsessed with this festive star by Lights4fun - here’s why this classic design will spread festive joy beyond christmas

If you're looking to update your Christmas lights display this year, I've just found the perfect blue star to do it with from Lights4fun. The best part is that for every light-up star that is bought money will be donated to the children's charity Starlight.

Lights4fun has launched its charity appeal #ShareYourSparkle in partnership with the children’s charity Starlight to inspire acts of kindness across the UK this Christmas. The brand that makes some of the best Christmas lights is selling two new festive designs in partnership with all the proceeds going straight to Starlight.

Lights4fun have two lights in honour of the appeal. The Planet Fairy Lights (£12.99) and Blue Osby Starlight (£13.99). The Blue Osby Starlight is my personal favourite as a spin on a classic festive design. However, the playful planet fairy lights are perfect for a children's bedroom idea.

Planet Fairy Lights for Starlight Children's Foundation £12.99 at Lights4fun Designed by seven-year-old Zarak, these lights will add a cosmic flair to any space. 34cm Blue Osby Star Light for Starlight Children's Foundation £13.99 at Lights4fun This classic Christmas star has a rustic feel, which is perfect for any homely Christmas.

The Starlight Foundation is the national charity supporting children's play in healthcare. In other words, they supports seriously and terminally ill children by providing play and distraction in hospitals. Their work aims to brighten the lives of kids and take their minds off the pain, fear and isolation caused by their illness.

The Planet Fairy Lights were designed by seven-year-old Zarak, a talented young designer who has benefitted from Starlight’s work. His intergalactic light show aims to add cosmic charm to your holiday decor. It could even make a lovely addition or gift to add for your children’s playroom idea . £3.90 for every sale of the Planet Fairy Lights goes straight to Starlight.

Meanwhile, all profits from the Blue Osby Starlight are donated to the charity. A classic piece of Christmas decor the light has a gorgeous cool glow and with a relatively simple design. It would look great hung alone in a window or on a wall, or buy a couple and style them together in a cluster.

Light-up stars are one of those classic decorations that never go out of style. While you could pick one up from any retailer, how much better does it feel to know that by buying one of these stars you'll be helping give a child in hospital the opportunity to have fun this Christmas?

‘Thousands of children will wake up on Christmas Day in a hospital ward. Starlight works to help make this experience a better one for children. We hope that many people get behind the Share Your Sparkle campaign, and pledge kindness around the festive season. What better way to celebrate Christmas this year than to take part in this wonderful campaign!’ says Sarah Woods, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Starlight.

As well as the twinkling lights, Lights4fun are also running a social media campaign. All you have to do is post a pledge for an act of kindness using the hashtag #ShareYourSparkle and tag Lights4fun.

For every pledge posted, Lights4fun will donate a further £1 to Starlight. The most thoughtful pledge will win a £500 Lights4fun gift card, as well as a few festive surprises.

The campaign will run until 1 January 2025, giving you just over a month to spread festive cheer. What act of kindness will you complete this Christmas?