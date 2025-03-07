You can't go very far in any homeware department at the moment without hitting a ruffle. Ruffle cushions, ruffle bedding, and I've even spied ruffle shower curtains. While some of the Ideal Home team are huge fans of this pretty, retro trend, I'm less of a fan, and I want to know what you think.

One or two ruffles were fine when the home decor trend first emerged, but this spring, we've hit peak ruffle saturation, and things are quickly starting to resemble the interiors of Green Lawns in Jilly Cooper's Rivals on Disney. We all know how well those 80s ruffles aged the first time around.

As someone who has dabbled in the ruffle cushion trend, I wouldn't buy one again. It looked cute on the shop floor, but a year later, it has not stood the test of time. The exaggerated ruffled edge is now a sad, floppy thing, and that's how I feel about the whole trend; it's not going to stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

However, as I said, this trend has divided the Ideal Home team. For all my dislike, our Kitchen and Bathroom Content Editor Holly Cockburn is a huge advocate for all things ruffley.

'I am a staunch lover of ruffles and think they can look contemporary, despite the 80s likeness,' says Holly. 'I think when it comes to steering clear of anything too chintzy, choosing ruffled decor that is in a slightly more understated material like linen makes it more palatable.'

Our Room Decor Content Editor Sara Hesikova agrees that it's a trend with staying power. 'I believe ruffles are timeless if done right. Even though frills have recently been enjoying a higher level of popularity, it's a vintage-inspired style that's been around for decades,' she says.

'It's the perfect way to bring feminine softness and texture to a living room or a bedroom. I prefer (and would recommend) solid-coloured cushions with a ruffled edge over something patterned to make it more versatile and likely to age better.'

Are you a fan of this trend or a ruffle sceptic like me? Help us settle the debate in the Ideal Home office and let us know in the comments below.