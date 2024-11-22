M&S’s Christmas Cabin collection is already selling out - why we’re going crazy for their nostalgic decorations this year

M&S’s Christmas Cabin Christmas decorations are already selling out - if you want to be decking your tree or mantle with any of them you'll need to act fast.

There’s no doubt that M&S has had its finger on the pulse when it comes to Christmas decor ideas . Their first drop of light-up candles sold out back in September and as nostalgic Christmas decorations are making waves as a key Christmas decor trend , we can’t imagine these festive decorations will stay on the the shelves long.

The M&S collection combines rich reds, handpainted baubles and adorable felt figurines to curate a cosy, nostalgic theme. Arguably there isn’t a better time to be nostalgic than Christmas and these decorations will undoubtedly have you feeling cosy and childlike this festive season.

What to shop

Nostalgic Christmas decor

Bold red hues are a recurrent theme throughout the Cabin Christmas decorations, as are traditional materials such as felt and paper. It feels like M&S has stripped back Christmas to its traditional roots - it’s simple, classic and very effective.

‘Red has been the colour of 2024, as we’ve seen trends like the ‘unexpected red theory’ becoming popular again. Yet this festive season has a whole new love for the dramatic colour as we’re seeing a celebration of its deepest and richest shades,’ comments Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's Trend Expert.

(Image credit: M&S)

But there is more to this nostalgic Christmas trend beyond the return of traditional red and green. Why are we loving such nostalgic decor this year?

‘Handcrafted decorations not only infuse a rustic charm but also carry stories and individuality,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker & Stonehouse .

‘Unlike the sleek, minimalist approach of colour-blocked décor, many are now embracing pieces that tell a story—adding layers of texture, depth, and personality to their homes. It offers a sense of timelessness and authenticity, creating warmth and cosiness in the home.’

Nostalgic Christmas is easily the most wholesome of all the Christmas trends and M&S has easily nailed it. The jolly reds and kitsch baubles have us itching to put our decorations up. Has anything caught your eye?