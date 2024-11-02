The £10 M&S candles that are set to be the buy of the season – and they're selling out fast

Shorter, colder days seem to bring a lot of dreariness into the everyday, but we've found the cure – the M&S light up city candles.

The British homeware store always seems to know exactly what will add the perfect amount of joy and sparkle to our days, and for this year they've decided to bring back their best selling light up candles, but with a bigger and more exciting range than ever before.

(Image credit: M&S)

Last year, M&S introduced its light up home fragrance range. These are candles which, when lit, cause LED lights between the candle and the votive to turn on giving you double glittering glow.

Of those brought out in 2023, by far and away the most popular was the London candle, showing a cityscape of iconic buildings from the English capital, so we were delighted when they announced it would be returning for this year. But that's just the start...

(Image credit: M&S)

The new M&S light up city candles each represent a different. Full disclosure – while they're known as 'city' candles, two represent countries, but they do still show off the local landmarks in a cityscape, so we'll let them away with this one.

So as well as the return of the London candle, this year we also have a candle for Scotland, one for Wales and then two international capital cities – Paris and New York.

(Image credit: M&S)

Although they all have different skylines and colours, each of the M&S light up city candles has the same fresh scent made up of neroli, lime and bergamot. This means that if you can't pledge loyalty to just one of the places, you can pay homage to a couple at ones without being worried about scent clashing. Maybe this could even become your home's signature scent for the season!

At just £10 you're promised a burn time of up to 20 hours, and since you shouldn't really burn a candle for more than 2-3 hours at a time, unless you want to get very practised at fixing candle tunnelling, these candles should see you through a good while.

London Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S The London skyline shows up in white and silver on a deep navy background with a sparkling night sky. Scotland Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S While there was a Scottish candle last year, it only shows views of Edinburgh. The new candle shows off historic sites from around the whole country. Wales Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S The bold red Welsh candle will fit perfectly into your Christmas decor, while showing off some iconic landmarks in Wales. Paris Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S Live out your Paris dreams with the light up votive depicting the Eiffel Tower, the Moulin Rouge, the Louvre and more. Christmas Townhouse Light Up Candle £10 at M&S Ok, so this isn't one of the city candles, but this Townhouse light up candle has already sold out once this year and is festively fragranced with mandarin, cinnamon and clove. New York Light Up Scented Candle £10 at M&S New York, New York, it's a hell of a town and, well, candle, apparently. The teal backdrop surrounds the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and more notable landmarks.

If you're as tempted as we are to buy one (or, let's face it, several) of these, our top recommendation is to decide sooner rather than later.

Now, pass the lighter, let's set the mood and get cosy indoors on this dark evening.