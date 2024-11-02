The £10 M&S candles that are set to be the buy of the season – and they're selling out fast
The light up city candles we can't get enough of
Shorter, colder days seem to bring a lot of dreariness into the everyday, but we've found the cure – the M&S light up city candles.
The British homeware store always seems to know exactly what will add the perfect amount of joy and sparkle to our days, and for this year they've decided to bring back their best selling light up candles, but with a bigger and more exciting range than ever before.
Last year, M&S introduced its light up home fragrance range. These are candles which, when lit, cause LED lights between the candle and the votive to turn on giving you double glittering glow.
Of those brought out in 2023, by far and away the most popular was the London candle, showing a cityscape of iconic buildings from the English capital, so we were delighted when they announced it would be returning for this year. But that's just the start...
The new M&S light up city candles each represent a different. Full disclosure – while they're known as 'city' candles, two represent countries, but they do still show off the local landmarks in a cityscape, so we'll let them away with this one.
So as well as the return of the London candle, this year we also have a candle for Scotland, one for Wales and then two international capital cities – Paris and New York.
Although they all have different skylines and colours, each of the M&S light up city candles has the same fresh scent made up of neroli, lime and bergamot. This means that if you can't pledge loyalty to just one of the places, you can pay homage to a couple at ones without being worried about scent clashing. Maybe this could even become your home's signature scent for the season!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
At just £10 you're promised a burn time of up to 20 hours, and since you shouldn't really burn a candle for more than 2-3 hours at a time, unless you want to get very practised at fixing candle tunnelling, these candles should see you through a good while.
The London skyline shows up in white and silver on a deep navy background with a sparkling night sky.
While there was a Scottish candle last year, it only shows views of Edinburgh. The new candle shows off historic sites from around the whole country.
The bold red Welsh candle will fit perfectly into your Christmas decor, while showing off some iconic landmarks in Wales.
Live out your Paris dreams with the light up votive depicting the Eiffel Tower, the Moulin Rouge, the Louvre and more.
Ok, so this isn't one of the city candles, but this Townhouse light up candle has already sold out once this year and is festively fragranced with mandarin, cinnamon and clove.
If you're as tempted as we are to buy one (or, let's face it, several) of these, our top recommendation is to decide sooner rather than later.
Now, pass the lighter, let's set the mood and get cosy indoors on this dark evening.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.
-
What type of mattress is best for heavy people – I asked the experts
Our weight can have a big impact on how comfortable we find a mattress. I asked a variety of sleep experts to explain how to find the right fit for you
By Zoë Phillimore
-
Does ivy kill trees? Experts reveal whether this invasive plant can cause serious damage to your garden
Ivy can be problematic, but not all the time
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to measure for eyelet curtains – experts share their top tips to get the size right
The fool-proof guide to measuring for eyelet curtains that anyone can follow
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to measure for eyelet curtains – experts share their top tips to get the size right
The fool-proof guide to measuring for eyelet curtains that anyone can follow
By Sara Hesikova
-
Aldi’s Twig Tree is the hidden gem to snap up for a Scandi-style Christmas - it’s a quarter of the price of other high-street brands
Aldi has gone above and beyond this year when it comes to hosting a quiet luxury Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Nina Campbell’s new collaboration with Next is proof that this iconic pattern trend is here to stay for 2025
Nina combines traditonal and contemporary to make her Next collection totally timeless
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The latest viral homeware is a £12.99 Home Bargains mirror – a near perfect dupe for this £60 Next option
Why we're loving this buy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
4 supermarkets I always buy homeware from as an interior stylist - my insider secrets for quality items at affordable prices
If you're wondering where to shop when you need quality items at affordable prices, then you're in the right place
By Laurie Davidson
-
This polarising hue will soon be everywhere – experts share how you can make the trending colour work in your home
And you don't have to be a purple lover in order to get on board with this new colour trend
By Sara Hesikova
-
Wilko is selling a 6ft Christmas tree for under £25 – plus the other festive discounts you need to know about
The sale for an organised and cheaper December
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The 5 things you should never put on your mantlepiece – experts reveal how to style your mantle like a pro
The rules to follow for an Insta worthy statement mantle
By Kezia Reynolds