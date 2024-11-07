M&S is attempting to send this nostalgic festive decoration viral this year with its new Christmas ad – and I already can't stop thinking about it
The Marks & Spencer Christmas ad for 2024 has landed
It’s still the beginning of November but ‘Christmas Starts Here’ – that’s the title of Marks & Spencer’s Christmas ad for 2024 that is dropping today at 10:30am on ITV during This Morning.
I got an exclusive preview of the much-anticipated ad and it put me right in the Christmas spirit, giving me countless Christmas ideas for the upcoming festive season. Not to mention that I now can’t stop thinking about the star of the commercial - by that, I don’t mean 10-year-old Skylar Blu from Britain’s Got Talent season 15 - but the ultimate nostalgic piece of Christmas decor, the snow globe.
And during the early reveal of the ad, Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing and home marketing director, announced that the brand is set on making snow globes go viral this Christmas season – seems like we have a rising Christmas decor trend on our hands.
‘The festive season instils a sense of hope, wonder and joy and this year, we’re taking a playful approach by adding a little fantasy to our Christmas campaign. We have long been known to deliver the magic and sparkle of Christmas for our customers and this season, through our campaign, we’re showcasing the very best of M&S,’ Anna says.
The plot of the ad
With a running time of 1.5 minutes, the M&S Christmas ad is a whimsical and magical story told through a child’s eyes, the child being Skylar, who’s too bored watching TV with her family so gets hold of a snow globe and as she shakes it and moves it around, so does her family home, causing all sorts of beautiful racket and some impressive dance numbers. But it ultimately brings the whole family together at the Christmas dinner table.
‘The excitement of kids at Christmas is infectious, it reminds us what it felt like and it takes us back – this is a festive flight of fancy through a child’s eyes, a visual spectacle with a playful tone,’ says director of the ad, Elliott Power.
The snow globe theme
The theme of the snow globe is central to the M&S Christmas campaign as not only does it turn the whole house upside down in the ad as dancers do their routine on the ceiling with mid-century modern-style chairs suspended above them, but one of the final shots of the family together at the dinner table is viewed through the window with snow falling.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
There are also several lovely snow globes and snow globe-inspired glass cloche baubles available at M&S this season like these Glass Hanging Alphabet Cloche Decorations, with many styles selling out including the snow globe from M&S x Wicked collection.
Additionally, selected M&S stores up and down the country will greet customers with snowfall outside the entrance – much like I (along with the other guests) was greeted with at the early screening of the short film.
I'm looking at this whimsical M&S snow globe sitting on my table as I'm writing this - so it's no wonder I'm feeling all Christmassy. The switch at the bottom lights up the nutcracker-featuring design and can also play Christmas music. It's the ultimate Christmas present, if you ask me!
Featured in the Christmas ad, this snow globe-like bauble design is already one of the top sellers. But instead of snow, the Christmas fairy is surrounded by red glitter.
And as Marks & Spencer’s ads have reached something of a notorious status, with the products featured in the ads becoming bestsellers that quickly sell out, the retailer made things even easier for shoppers to access the featured pieces by setting up a section on its site where you can shop the ad.
Alternatively, if you want a bespoke snow globe of yourself and your Christmas tree, M&S will also be running a competition during the month of December to win one featuring yourself and your Christmas tree inside of it.
All you’ll need to do is take a picture, upload it and you will get an AI-generated image of a snow globe with you in it. Then by sharing it on social media, you’ll be entered into a draw to win the physical 3D-printed version of your snow globe.
And with that, it really feels like Christmas is upon us!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
Never ignore fallen leaves from this one tree – unless you want to risk it killing your grass
The general rule of thumb is to leave fallen leaves as and where they fall... but there is, as ever, an exception
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Do you need an air fryer cleaning spray? I've tested air fryers from all the big names and this is why I'd save your money
An air fryer cleaner is no different from an ordinary one, really
By Molly Cleary
-
M&S’s Percy Pig duvet sold out in 24 hours - it’s back in stock but you’ll have to act fast to get one
Percy Pig has become somewhat of a British icon - run, don't walk to snap him up for yourself
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Should you leave your air purifier on all the time? Here's what the experts think
Is 24/7 too much or just right? Here's the need-to-know information about how long your air purifier should be on for
By Katie Sims
-
The White Company Christmas wreaths are already selling fast - these are the subtle but stylish ones to invest in before they're gone
No one does Christmas quite like The White Company
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Cult-fashion brand RIXO has launched a homeware range - you'll want to save up for its show-stopping cushions
RIXO already has a cult following in the fashion world, and now it's coming for homeware
By Rebecca Knight
-
M&S’s Wicked collection is flying off the shelves - why WickedCore is the whimsical trend you should pay attention to
The collection racked up 11,000 searches in it's first week
By Kezia Reynolds
-
These are the Christmas decorations to spend and save on this year - to keep your festive budget in check
Christmas decorations don't have to cost a lot - here's how to be savvy with seasonal shopping
By Holly Cockburn
-
Kevin the Carrot is back for Aldi’s Christmas advert 2024 - and he’s on a mission to save Christmas
Kevin is back and determined to save the Spirit of Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The £10 M&S candles that are set to be the buy of the season – and they're selling out fast
The light up city candles we can't get enough of
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
How to measure for eyelet curtains – experts share their top tips to get the size right
The fool-proof guide to measuring for eyelet curtains that anyone can follow
By Sara Hesikova