I've scoured the high street and these are the best Christmas tablecloths, placemats and more to elevate your table

For every stylish host with the most, creating the perfect Christmas tablescape to elevate the festive occasion is the thing to look forward to. But for that, you need the best Christmas table linens to pull the whole table scheme together.
Seasonal tablecloths, placemats, napkins and table runners are the Christmas table decoration ideas that help inject some texture, colour and pattern into your tablescape and in turn make it feel cosy and inviting for your family and guests.
‘Christmas tablecloths, placemats, and napkins are essential in creating a festive and stylish dining atmosphere,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Our homes often showcase our finest linens for the season, crafting a warm and inviting setting that feels a step above everyday dining. Quality linens contribute a luxurious touch, becoming cherished elements of family tradition and making them a worthwhile investment.’
I've hunted through the high street, Christmas press shows and shops to find the best Christmas table cloths, napkins, placemats and more to invest in this season.
Best Christmas tablecloths
Google Trends reports that ‘Christmas tablecloth’ is a breakout term with over 5,000 searches over the last two weeks. And while a tablecloth might seem too traditional or even old-fashioned to some, it’s making a comeback this festive season to create a truly celebratory feel – it’s also the perfect country Christmas table idea, especially if you opt for something like a gingham pattern as cottagecore is one of the biggest Christmas decor trends for 2024.
‘Christmas tablecloths are certainly making a stylish comeback, though some might see them as traditional. A well-chosen tablecloth adds depth and a sense of occasion to the table, making even casual gatherings feel festive. Classic Christmas hues like deep greens, reds, and whites are always elegant, though neutral or metallic tones work beautifully for a modern aesthetic. Linen or cotton blends make excellent choices, being durable and offering a soft, draping quality,' Alex at Flitch says.
Opting for timeless patterns or colours rather than over-the-top prints also ensures you’ll be able to use your tablecloth year after year, and even outside of the Christmas season. I recommend classic stripes, the aforementioned gingham or solid Christmas colours – you can then layer on the prints with a table runner or napkins if you so wish.
Gingham patterns in deep, earthy tones work perfectly for Christmas. Piglet in Bed's sold out gingham tablecloth in Berry is incredibly popular. But La Redoute version in trendy chocolate brown is just as lovely and costs a fraction of the price.
While the classic red and white stripe works really well for Christmas - and H&M has one of those too - we love this green and white cotton option with a frilled trim that reads special occasion because it can be used throughout the year, too.
Going with a solid-coloured dark red or even burgundy tablecloth, much like professional hostess Laura Jackson's done recently on Instagram, looks perfectly festive yet sophisticated. And it's the perfect base for the rest of your table decor.
Best Christmas table runners
If you want to bring some fun seasonal prints and patterns to your tablescape, then a table runner layered on top of a simple tablecloth is the perfect opportunity. However, if you opted for a patterned tablecloth, it might be best to stick to a solid colour on your runner.
‘For those who prefer minimalism, a table runner can provide a subtle yet polished alternative to a tablecloth,’ Alex presents an additional idea.
As for popular motifs, Alex elaborates on this year’s Christmas table trends, ‘This season’s trending themes include "Winter Woodland," "Traditional British," and "Modern Metallics," each bringing a distinct vibe to the table. Winter Woodland leans on earthy greens and browns, enhanced by linens with natural textures, while Traditional British draws on classic reds, greens, and plaids for timeless charm. Modern Metallics introduces silver, gold, and charcoal tones; pairing a metallic runner with neutral napkins creates a sophisticated, contemporary look.’
John Lewis' bestselling table runner is currently this holly-print number. And it's perfect if you want to add a touch of tradition and a classically Christmassy motif to your tablescape.
Best Christmas placemats
Alongside Christmas tablecloths, ‘Christmas placemats’ are also a breakout term on Google with searches steadily rising since the end of September. But to create a cohesive Christmas colour scheme, remember to align your placemats’ design either with your tablecloth or your Christmas table centrepiece idea.
‘Placemats should ideally align with the tablecloth or reflect key elements on the table, like the centrepiece, to create a cohesive look. Coordinated linens provide an elegant, polished feel and help unify the entire dining area. By choosing mats that complement the decor, the table becomes more visually harmonious,’ Alex says.
And in line with this advice, many of the chosen Christmas table linen is available as coordinated designs – for example, Anthropologie’s Celine Bow Embroidered Napkins can be matched with the coordinating placemats.
But placemats also make for the perfect opportunity to indulge in the aforementioned ‘Modern Metallics’ trend – why not go for a luxurious-looking, glittering mat in silver or gold?
Damson Madder has already found a way into our wardrobes with its stylish designs - but the brand's recently launched its homeware pieces and these gingham frilled placemats in red and white are so perfect for Christmas. And it's so Damson Madder, too!
Patchwork and hand-made Christmas decorations are having a moment this festive season. So why not extend it to the dinner table with these beautiful star-shaped placemats? These are my absolute favourite ones!
A Christmas wreath can be used throughout your Christmas decorating scheme in your home, not just on your front door. Often used as a table centrepiece, I love the idea of making a wreath into a placemat like this metallic Ginger Ray design.
Best Christmas napkins
The design of your Christmas napkins doesn’t necessarily need to be elaborate as often the way you fold them or adorn them is what truly elevates them – whether that’s with a fun napkin ring or a bow and a piece of seasonal foliage.
‘While napkin patterns and colours can subtly enhance the table’s theme, the charm often lies in creative folding or display. A red or green napkin folded as a Christmas tree, or a simple linen napkin tied with ribbon, can add a unique festive element,’ Alex says.
But if you don’t want to fold your napkin into a Christmas tree shape and want to focus more on its own design, there are many beautiful ones to choose from.
Similarly to pink Christmas decorations, pink Christmas napkins are currently trending too. As are vintage Christmas napkins with many feeling nostalgic for the past and nostalgiacore looking to be a popular Christmas decorating theme this year – which is something I can fully get behind. And if you want to get yourself a vintage set of Christmas napkins, then Etsy is the place to go.
Bows are still one of the biggest festive trends of this year. And while many tie a ribbon or a bow-shaped decoration around their napkins, you can also go for a more elevated version of this with bow-embroidered napkins like this stunning Anthropologie set.
Pink Christmas napkins are at an all time high in terms of Google searches. So if you too want a little bit of pink sweetness at your Christmas table this year, I recommend this linen set with a seasonal wavy red trim - pink and red combo is so chic after all.
Now I can’t wait to set my own Christmas table and create a stylish festive tablescape with the help of some of these table linen picks.
