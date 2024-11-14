Wall Christmas trees are the ultimate festive trend for small spaces – these are the best ideas I've seen

If lack of space is an issue in your home this Christmas - so much so that you can’t squeeze in even the smallest of tabletop Christmas trees - then a wall Christmas tree idea might be the perfect solution for you.

It’s not just a space-saving solution that one settles for - wall Christmas trees are also a modern tree option. And if you plan on decorating multiple rooms in your home with a tree of its own this festive season then this would make the ideal addition to your arsenal. The kitchen seems to be the most popular spot, judging by my Instagram feed.

So whether you don’t have enough space for a real tree or one of the best artificial Christmas trees since they tend to take up much of precious floor space or you want to get a little creative with your seasonal decor, this alternative Christmas tree idea is the perfect solution. Especially since it’s so versatile – it turns out you can make a wall Christmas tree from a wide variety of items and materials, most of which you likely already own or don’t need to spend a lot of money on.

‘A wall Christmas tree is a great alternative to traditional Christmas trees, especially as they work so well when space is limited,’ confirms Rachel Fearnley of Rachel Fearnley Designs.

And these are the 7 best design ideas I’ve seen this year.

1. Go for a rustic design made with twigs or branches

When thinking of a wall Christmas tree, you’d likely imagine a ladder tree made out of twigs or branches and held together by twine. This popular wall Christmas tree style is indeed available to purchase ready-made from a host of retailers, from John Lewis to Dunelm.

But if you want to make a space-saving Christmas tree with rustic twigs, branches and foliage, you can do that too and turn it into an easy DIY project.

‘For a rustic, Scandi look, forage for small branches of different lengths. Lay these on the floor with the largest one at the bottom and then incrementally work up to create a tree shape. Once happy with the shape, space out the branches so there is a gap between them. Using long lengths of gardener’s twine tie the branches together, ensuring there is a gap between each one. Do this on both sides of the wall tree. Remember to leave sufficient twine at the top to hang the tree up from a hook in the wall. Use doweling to create a large triangle. Wrap tinsel or a string of lights around the doweling and hang it up on your wall,’ Rachel says.

2. Opt for IKEA’s trending design

Another store-bought option is IKEA’s VINTERFINT pine wall decoration that’s new to the Swedish retailer’s Christmas offering this year – and it’s in fact one of the most popular Christmas tree trends of the moment as I’m seeing it popping up all over social media.

Inspired by accordion-style wall hooks, the tree-shaped wooden construction is equipped with pegs for hanging your decorations, garland and Christmas lights on. And it’s only £13!

3. Use craft or washi tape

For a true DIY Christmas tree idea, you can make your wall design out of washi or craft tape. This option is especially perfect if you’re a renter and can’t make any holes in the walls.

‘For a renter-friendly option, outline a tree with washi tape and add lightweight decorations,’ starts Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Start by outlining the shape with tape, then secure your materials with wall-safe hooks. Add lights and lightweight decorations to complete the look. For extra festivity, place a small stool or basket with wrapped presents at the base of your wall tree. This approach saves space and creates a charming, festive display perfect for any room.’

Duck Tape team adds, ‘Tape can be used in fun ways to create Christmas trees around the home. Easy to remove without residue if you want to change it or remove it.’

4. Put Christmas cards and photos to use

‘A wall tree made of family photos or holiday cards is another lovely option that brings a personal touch to holiday decor,’ Sam suggests.

This idea is especially lovely as it both makes the tree design meaningful and it solves the recurring issue of how to best display all the seasonal greeting cards you receive during the Christmas period.

5. Arrange fairy lights into a tree shape

If you’re looking for ways to put your best Christmas lights to use, I recommend arranging your string or fairy lights into the shape of a tree on the wall. It will create a beautiful focal point, while also illuminating the space at the same time, creating a festive ambiance.

‘Arrange fairy lights in a triangular shape on the wall, using hooks to secure them and add ornaments for sparkle,’ Sam says.

6. Drape some ribbon

‘To create a wall Christmas tree, use ribbon arranged in a tree shape on the wall,’ Sam suggests another idea which is super easy to do as well.

Christmas tree ribbon ideas have been trending ever since last year’s festivities. And while the ribbon is usually used to decorate traditional Christmas trees, that doesn’t mean you can take a different approach and make the ribbon the tree with the help of some tape.

7. Draw your tree

Whether on paper, a blackboard or on the wall covered with washable or blackboard paint, you can simply paint or draw your Christmas tree. But you can take even this Christmas tree idea to a more fun and creative territory with Rachel Fearnley’s tip.

‘If you have children and would like to involve them in the making of the wall Christmas tree you could make a fun tree using paper. Firstly draw a tree shape on a piece of craft paper – this needs to be the size you would like your tree to be, cut it out and save. Then, using coloured paper, draw round your children’s hands. You will need quite a few paper hands for this project. Cut the hands out and curl up the “fingers” with the back of a pair of scissors. Once you have the ‘hands’ begin to place them on the tree shape. Secure them to the paper with a small amount of craft glue at the wrist end of the hand,’ Rachel says.

Which one is your favourite?