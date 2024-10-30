How to give the modern Arts and Crafts trend timeless appeal, according to an interior design expert

The Arts and Crafts movement is hardly a new trend, in fact, it first emerged in the UK in the late 1800s. However, the design movement that is synonymous with designer William Morris is having a modern-day resurgence.

This particular home decor trend never really fell out of fashion, but thanks to Habitat's stylish new collaboration with Morris & Co, it has exploded back onto the interior design scene, but with a more modern twist. Think botanical patterns balanced with modern materials and mid-century-inspired furniture.

If you are wondering how to make the modern Arts and Crafts trend work in your home Charlotte Boyd , an interior writer and stylist with over 20 years of experience styling photoshoots and writing for interior magazines, has shared her top tips on how to style the classic look in a modern home, and make sure it stands the test of time.

1. Go for modern panelling

For a fresh twist on classic wood panelling, use an oversized, modern geometric design painted in a soft sage green (as shown above). Contrast with pops of William Morris botanical-inspired prints on the upholstering and lighting.

(Image credit: Sanderson)

2. Try botanical motifs

Flora and fauna-inspired designs are key to this look connecting spaces to the natural world. For pattern lovers, mix and match stylised leafy prints in earthy hues on walls, upholstery and soft furnishings. If you like calmer interiors, team nature-inspired prints on fabrics with plain or panelled walls.

(Image credit: George Home)

3. Make it handcrafted

Seek out local craftspeople and pair vintage finds with antique furniture and artwork to give the space an eclectic, layered feel. Whether it’s a hand-thrown vase or a carved oak side table, mix quality artisanmade pieces into your interior that you will love and keep for years to come – this look is the opposite of fast interiors

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

4. Pick earthy shades

Whether you’re using wallpaper or paint, your colour palette should reflect nature. Choose warm pinks and muted green shades for walls in a flat matt finish, adding depth with pops of rich mustard and terracotta on accessories and soft furnishings. Add texture using rattan lighting and flat-weave rugs.

(Image credit: Swoon)

5. Go for quality

A key aspect of the Arts and Crafts movement was respect for the natural world and using long lasting, sustainable materials. Swap throwaway buys for well-made furniture which has been crafted from renewable materials that will still look good in 10 years time – even if it means spending a little more.

(Image credit: Original BTC)

6. Add sculptural pieces

To make the arts and craft trend feel more modern lean balance the botanicals and floral motifs with sculptural pieces. Balance a traditional floral bedroom scheme with fluted concrete side tables, or make a statement and choose a sculptural wall light that looks as good turned off as it does lit up, when it will throw beautiful light patterns across the room.