The most popular sofa bed of 2023 - this is the design you couldn't stop clicking on, and it's on sale

At Ideal Home, we're always interested in what you (our readers) want in your home. Over the last year, we've spotted a growing trend towards investing in sofa beds, and there was one particular model from Heals that you couldn't stop clicking on, and in even better news it is currently reduced by 20%.

We have a couple of clever tools that tell us what products are catching your attention and the Heals Oswald sofa bed appeared to do just that. Not only did it top the list as the best sofa bed from a reader's point of view in 2023, but it garnered more attention than any of the best sofas that we have featured on the Ideal Home website this year.

Most popular sofa bed 2023 - Heals Oswald sofa bed

It's not hard to see how the Heals Oswald sofa bed topped our list of the most clicked-on sofas and sofa beds in 2023. We'll start by saying yes it is an investment piece, but it is currently reduced from £2,799.00 to £2,239.00 making now a perfect time to invest. Our sofa expert Amy Lockwood labelled it as the best sofa bed for 'everyday use', functioning well in both its sofa and bed formats.

Heals Oswald sofa bed | Was £2,799 , Now £2,239 at Heals If you needed an excuse to finally invest in this comfy sofa bed now is the time when it's reduced by 20% at Heals.

The contemporary and modern design will draw the eyes, but where this sofa bed makes up its value for money is in the comfort stakes. It is one of the most comfortable and generously proportioned sofa beds we've come across. It pulls out into a king-size bed, and when folded away the sofa is comfortable enough for everyday use.

However, this wasn't the only sofa you couldn't stop clicking on in 2023. These were the three runners-up that cracked the list, and they're all also in the Boxing Day sales.

The most popular sofa bed - runners up

Swyft Model 04 Sofa Bed | Was £2,295.00 , Now £1,799.00 at Cuckooland If you need to host a guest fast, this sofa bed can be delivered in 24 hours direct from the brand or 2 days from Cuckooland with express delivery. Plus there is no need to worry about the delivery process as it arrives in a box and can be easily self-assembled. It is currently in the sale at Cuckooland, with £469 knocked off the price.

Bromely Sofa bed | Was £2,594 , Now £1741 at Darlings of Chelsea In our opinion, this is the best all-rounder sofa bed. Sure it's an investment, but it is currently reduced by 35%. However, you'll have to act fast as the offer is only on until New Year's Eve. We found this sofa bed was comfortable enough to use as everyday seating as well as providing guests with a decent night's sleep. It is also available in a range of different sizes and upholstery options.

Habitat Kota 3 seater sofa bed | Was £525 , Now £319 at Argos This sofa bed design is slightly divisive, but currently priced at £319 in the Argos sale it's not hard to see why it's one of our most clicked on sofabed. We were impressed by its generous size, click-clack design and on-trend colour selection. If you love a little mid-century style this is the perfect sale buy.

While these might have been the most clicked-on sofa beds in 2023, we expect their popularity to continue to soar in 2024, so pick one up on sale while you still can.