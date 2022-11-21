Pink Christmas trees are the surprising festive choice trending on TikTok

Pink Christmas trees have become a serious topic of conversation in the world of Christmas tree trends recently, with the hashtag #PinkChristmastree gaining over 33.5million views over on TikTok.

Once considered to be slightly tacky, pink Christmas are quickly becoming one of the most fun ways to decorate your home for the festive season – especially if you're on the hunt for something unique, and different to the traditional reds, white and gold colour schemes we normally see.

So why are pink trees becoming one of the most sought-after artificial Christmas trees for 2022, and how can you add them to your home without overwhelming your space?

(Image credit: Next)

Jess Martin, decoration expert at Ginger Ray (opens in new tab), revealed, 'Whilst traditional Christmas decorations seem to be going nowhere, every Christmas we see new unique ways of decorating for the festive season, and pink trees seem to be the new big trend this year.

'With Christmas decorations, anything goes – and if you love pink, then why not make it the main event of your festive colour scheme?'

The rising popularity of pink trees can be seen in retailers across the board – the likes of B&Q, Amazon, Next and JD Williams all stock their own pink Christmas trees. We love this £99 option from Next (opens in new tab) (seen above), and this ombre pick from JD Williams (opens in new tab), £71.

And you don't need to have bright, hot pinks either. If the pink Christmas tree trend leaves you feeling a little anxious, softer pastel pink hues are still a lot of fun, and far easier to incorporate into your home.

How to add a pink Christmas tree to your home

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

According to Jess, the key for making a pink tree work is creating a cohesive colour scheme, that doesn't clash or look too abrasive.

When working out how to decorate your Christmas tree, she said, 'If you want to make a pink Christmas tree work in your home, you should consider which colours you pair together,' she explains. 'For a pink tree, we would recommend white, silver or rose gold decorations to keep the look cohesive. Steer clear of coloured lights and opt for warm white fairy lights to stop the look from being OTT.'

'Or, if a pink tree isn’t for you but you’d still like to incorporate some pink, try pink decorations on a white faux tree. And there is no reason why you can’t incorporate pink into the other Christmas decorations you already have. A more maximalist look is on trend this year, after all!'

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Despite this, Jess suggested that pink trees may not work so well in rooms that have more vibrant or colourful existing home decor – as they could easily clash.

'Pink Christmas trees aren’t quite as simple to work into the home as your traditional green tree – however, if you have a fairly neutral colour scheme, or you already have pops of pink throughout your home, you will be able to make a pink Christmas tree work nicely.'

If you're hesitant to place a pink Christmas tree in your main living area, why not try it as a unique Christmas hallway decorating idea instead, if you have the room?

They might also be a better option for bedrooms, which tend to be more colourful than communal living areas.