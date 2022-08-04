The new Primark candle range is bringing happy home

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're ever so slightly obsessed with sculpted candles. Arches, twisted, knots, we'll take 'em all. And the new Primark candle range has it all.

The latest offerings from our favourite budget-friendly high street store come in a joy-inducing collection of shapes and colours. Best of all? They start from £1. We won't even be worried about burning candles evenly because they look nearly too gorgeous to light.

(Image credit: Primark)

The Primark candle range

Twisted candlesticks were the shape of 2021, and for this year we're loving a more modern interpretation - waves and zig-zags.

For only a quid, you can pick up these designer style candlesticks from Primark (opens in new tab). And thanks to the teensy price tag we'll be making sure we get one in every colour, please and thank you.

(Image credit: Primark)

The other sure to be sell-out shape has to be the arch (opens in new tab). We've been seeing these styles all over Instagram as the latest must-have addition to shelfies.

In a mellow mustard tone, this £1.50 (yes, you read that right) candle is sure to add happy vibes to the everyday.

(Image credit: Primark)

Create a cool and contemporary look by mixing and matching shapes and colours in your candle collection. A combination of rounded and linear, tall and small designs will add stylish impact to your space.

Don't stop at the candles, either. Team with pretty coloured glass holders to protect your surfaces and add an extra design flair.

We're sure this range will go quickly (and not just because we're planning on grabbing as many will fit in our totes). After all, we're pretty sure that buying candles counts as self-care. Somehow.