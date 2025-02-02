Primark is selling a gorgeous green cushion that is almost identical to a £150 designer cushion — we predict a sell-out

The new collection is filled with beautiful designer-look pieces

Primark Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green cushion places on red and white striped armchair
(Image credit: Primark)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds
By
published

Primark’s new spring range is packed with gorgeous green, biophilic designs - but savvy shoppers have spotted that their Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green Cushion is almost a perfect match for the iconic Christopher Farr Cloth’s Lost and Found fabric.

The only saving grace of these chilly winter months is seeing what our favourite high street brands unveil for their spring and summer collections, and Primark has treated us to some stunning designer look pieces that will complement this year's biggest home decor trends.

Interiors influencer Jess Hurrell (@_jesshurrell) first drew our attention to the designer look Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green Cushion, pointing out the similarities to her followers on Instagram to a £150 designer version.

Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green Cushion

Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green Cushion

Christopher Farr Cloth Lost and Found Cushion
Christopher Farr Cloth Lost and Found Cushion

Christopher Farr Cloth’s Lost and Found fabric is coveted for its timeless print of carefully placed squares, woven dots and lines. At first glance, I have to admit, it’s hard to tell the difference between the original and Primarks version.

Primark’s Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green Cushion has the squares and lines falling vertically across the cushion, whereas Lost and Found fabric is horizontally designed. Of course, Primark can't match the beautifully crafted and high-quality fabric of the original Christopher Farr Cloth’s Lost & Found fabric.

Close up of Jacquard Stripe Oblong Green cushion on a red and white striped armchair.

(Image credit: Primark)

But if you’re anything like me and want to recreate luxury on a budget, Primark is an excellent dupe. I think the cushion makes a great choice if you want to make your living room feel more luxurious.

Our top picks from Primark's spring collection

We’ve already established green is not out for 2025, and the rest of Primark’s collection reflects this and is packed with more designer-look pieces you wouldn't believe are from Primark to give your home an update for spring. These are our top picks from Primark’s latest collection.

Striped Square Cushion With Frills
Striped Square Cushion With Frills

Striped upholstery has been taking over living rooms this year, this filled stripe cushion is another designer-look dupe for the popular Amuse La Bouche striped cushion that costs over £100 more.

Strawberry Plant Ceramic Vase
Strawberry Plant Ceramic Vase

Adorned with 3D strawberries, we can't get enough of this vase with is giving Bordallo Pinheiro vibes. It has a simple, rustic design - perfect for any fans of the Cottagecore trend.

Two-Tone Coupe Glass
Two-Tone Coupe Glass

The colour glass trend is going nowhere this spring, and we're obsessed with this green and orange coupe that looks like a blooming flower.

Primark has raised the game with these elegant and pretty designer dupes, and if you can't get to a store this weekend some of the items are available with click and collect.

Our final word of advice is to don't wait around, these cushions won't be in store for long.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸