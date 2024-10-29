Experts say this timeless pattern is the next big upholstery trend – here's how to style it in your living room

There’s a new upholstery trend that’s gaining momentum in the interior space and we can’t get enough of it! We’re talking about the bold striped upholstery trend that you’ve probably been noticing adorning many a sofa and armchair design.

If you are currently looking for your next best sofa or accent chair to add to your living space, then one with striped upholstery might just be the way to go. Especially if you are looking to inject a bit of fun and pattern with your seating but also want to make sure it’s a timeless piece that will look just as great 10 years from now – that’s how you choose a sofa that will last.

That’s right, not every living room trend will stand the test of time but the experts back striped upholstery as a versatile style you can’t go wrong with in the long run.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Merewether)

Why is striped upholstery trending?

You could say it all started with Dunelm’s Beatrice snuggle chair which is beloved by many. The regularly sold-out chair is, of course, famously known for its boldly striped pattern, available in many colour iterations.

‘Striped upholstery has surged in popularity due to its versatility and timeless appeal,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Its ability to fit seamlessly into various design styles, from classic to contemporary, makes it a favoured choice for homeowners looking to add both visual interest and a sense of order to their living spaces.’

‘Currently, bold and wide stripes are trending, reflecting the broader movement towards maximalism in interior design,' she adds. 'Earthy tones and natural hues, such as terracotta, deep greens, and soft blues, are particularly popular as they evoke a sense of comfort and a connection to nature,’ referencing the widespread tendency towards biophilic design.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

But now, it’s not just Dunelm that’s making bold striped upholstery a mainstay in its offering – the likes of Sofa.com and John Lewis are adding stripes to their offering, too.

‘A stripe will always be a popular, timeless pattern, but we've noticed a shift in the desired style,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. ‘People are more open to experimenting with bold colours, combining standout shades with natural tones, which inspired the rusty orange and strong green in our new range.'

Striped sofa at the John Lewis Home autumn/winter 2024 press preview (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

How to choose the right type of stripes for your home

Even though bold wide stripes are currently the leading home decor trend, that doesn’t mean you can’t opt for a more pared-back, thinner style if that’s what works for your space.

‘When planning how striped upholstery will work in a room, consider the width of the stripe and what you’re trying to achieve, noting how it scales against the room and other items within it,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘A thin stripe can make a small space look bigger, whereas a thick stripe tends to be better suited to a larger room where it can make a bold statement.'

'Traditionally, vertical stripes make a room feel taller, and a horizontal stripe will make the space feel wider, so this is a good rule of thumb to use when choosing a striped sofa,' advises Kellie. 'If you’re selecting smaller upholstered items such as a chair or striped footstool, you can afford to break these traditional styling rules.’

(Image credit: Sofas & Stuff)

How to style striped upholstery

‘Striped upholstery can be both an anchor and an accent in a room and offers a fantastic base for layering patterns,’ says Andrew Cussins, CEO and design director at Sofas & Stuff. ‘To achieve a cohesive look, combine stripes with smaller-scale prints like florals or geometrics, which add interest without overpowering.'

;For example, pair a striped sofa with cushions in a subtle botanical or a small, intricate motif to create depth. Mixing textures also adds sophistication – think velvet or woven fabrics in complementary shades. By balancing stripes with varied patterns and textures, you create a visually rich, yet harmonious, living space that feels curated and inviting.’

But at the same time, you must be careful not to overdo the mixing, matching and clashing. As going too far can result in a room that’s overwhelmed – and everything but balanced.

‘Avoid overcrowding the room with too many bold patterns and ensure the furniture piece's proportions match the room's scale to maintain harmony and balance,' cautions stylist Alex.

'To style a living room with striped upholstery, balance is essential. Pairing striped furniture with neutral backdrops and complementary accessories in solid colours or subtle patterns helps to create a cohesive and inviting space without overwhelming the room.'

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Why should you get a striped sofa or accent chair?

Choosing sofa upholstery can be a daunting task - there are so many colours, materials and patterns to choose from and you need to make sure to pick one that you will love for years to come. And one that will last just as long. But if you’re not quite convinced that striped upholstery is for you, Esme Amberg, head of design at The Roost, shares some encouraging insights.

‘Striped fabric has an unmatched practicality and versatility. It can be daringly bold or delicately subtle, capable of elongating, emphasising, or elevating a space depending on the stripe style and thickness and where it’s used in the space.'

'Whether you’re looking to make a statement with wide, bold stripes or add a touch of sophistication with narrow, understated lines, there’s a stripe to suit every style,' says Esme. 'It’s unusual for a pattern to have the ability to be both bold and subtle, but the classic stripe is a brilliant example of a print that complements a variety of design styles. It can be used to create a focal point in a room, or to tie together a mix of patterns.'

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

Our favourite striped furniture

Sofa.com Jack 2 Seater Sofa in Orange Stripe Was £999 Now £499 at Sofa.com Sofa.com's Jack sofa is one of the most budget-friendly designs that's also comfortable (I've tested it myself) and stylish with a mid-century modern shape. And now, you can get it in this lovely striped velvet upholstery (also available in dark green instead of orange). And is if that wasn't enough, it's currently on offer (as it regularly is), down from £999 to only £499. Get it while you can! Dunelm Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm Generous in size, the Beatrice chair is perfect for snuggling up under a blanket with a cup of tea and a good book or a movie. And many would agree as this design's popularity shows no signs of slowing down. The chair's striped colourways are growing and changing with each season but we're currently pretty obsessed with this olive green version. John Lewis x Sophie Conran Cocobella Medium Sofa in Petunia Stripe £2,999 at John Lewis Created in collaboration with designer Sophie Conran who's known for her love of patterns, John Lewis' Cocobella sofa is the stuff of dreams. It sure comes with the appropriate price tag, too. But its cushiony comfort paired with the deckchair striped pattern that comes in five different colourways is enough for us to be big fans of this sofa design.

As far as upholstery patterns go, there’s nothing more chic and timeless yet fun and creative as the classic stripes. So in our eyes, you can’t go wrong with a striped sofa or a chair.