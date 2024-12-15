Is green out for 2025? Absolutely not, and these are the 3 shades to pay attention to

Is green out for 2025? All year, green hues have been dominating the interiors world, leaving us questioning if it is time for a change. The answer is no and fans of the colour can rejoice as these three green shades are set to dominate 2025.

With just a few weeks left of 2024, we're already thinking ahead to the colour trends for 2025. So far we’ve seen gorgeous earthy shades such as Pantone’s Mocha Mousse , so it feels relevant that greens are sticking around in the new year.

Fresh, natural and earthy - green shades have been a go-to all year for injecting new life into our spaces. For 2025, green is getting a mini makeover with lime cream, pistachio and avocado the three green shades to know about.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Adam Carter)

‘What makes this palette particularly relevant for 2025 is its ability to satisfy both our craving for nature and our desire for sophisticated interior design. These greens can transform from vibrant to serene depending on their context and application, offering a remarkable range of aesthetic possibilities. They represent a perfect bridge between the natural world and contemporary design,’ says Sara Hill, Chief Creative Officer at Clarendon Fine Art.

Lime Cream

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Earlier this week, Esty revealed Lime Cream was their colour of the year for 2025. A more subdued take on Charli XCX’s now iconic Brat Green, the shade feels like scoop of ice cream, with a soft, airy quality to the shade.

‘After a year of loud, expressive colours like bright pink and Brat green, we’re now seeking peace and calm, making Lime Cream the ideal choice,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy ’s Trend Expert

‘As a softer cousin of Brat green, Lime Cream brings a subtle depth that encourages relaxation, offering a fresh, light, and airy atmosphere to any space. This versatility makes it highly popular, whether used in home decor or fashion. In interiors, it creates a peaceful environment, pairing beautifully with other greens to add warmth and depth. In fashion, Lime Cream channels the pastel hues of the '80s, which are making a stylish comeback, offering a modern, sophisticated twist on nostalgia.’

Pistachio

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Pistachio green was a trending shade of green that dominated the summer. Despite being a more muted tone, it has a lively and youthful energy making it a great choice for seeing in the New Year. John Lewis have even called it as their colour of the season.

‘Pistachio takes centre stage in Spring 2025 as our ‘Colour of the Season’. This soft, green hue embodies the warmth of summer, bringing a refreshing sense of calm and optimism to any space, making it the ideal shade to introduce to your home during the warmer months,’ says Melanie Archer, Colour Expert and Designer at John Lewis.

‘Pistachio can be layered with deeper tones of green for a tranquil nod to nature or incorporated into a timeless colour scheme by combining accent shades of orange, petrol and cocoa.’

Avocado

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Coflaherty)

OK, this one is a little more controversial, but with the revival of avocado bathrooms is not exactly surprising. Avocado can be a little like marmite - you either love it or hate it - however, it is a rich colour you can modernise.

‘Avocado green's sophisticated resurrection is particularly noteworthy, shedding its 1970s associations to emerge as a mature, grounding force in modern interiors. This rich, earthy tone creates depth and character, while its natural warmth makes it surprisingly versatile,’ says Sara.

Avocado is an excellent colour choice, provided you style it correctly, according to Barrie Cutchie, Design Director at BC Designs.

‘Splashes of green create a modern vibe without going the whole hog – after all, the saturated shades of the 70s were pretty overwhelming. Avocado pairs perfectly with wood and natural stone, for a look that’s soft and relaxing. Or you can team your colourful bath and basin with white tiles for a room that’s cool and contemporary.’

Have these shades of green left you feeling inspired? They're bright, light and fun, and will inject life into your spaces.