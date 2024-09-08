Graham & Brown's wallpaper of the year has confirmed this sumptuous neutral as a key colour trend for 2025

September is when all the paint and wallpaper brands start to announce their trend predictions and we get a glimpse of the emerging 2025 colour palette for our homes. Graham & Brown have kicked this off with the launch of their wallpaper and colour of the year, and it's already clear that rich chocolatey browns are going to continue to be a key colour trend in the new year.

The Lancashire-based wallpaper and paint brand is championing 'Rivington Folly' as their wallpaper of the year 2025. The elegant design inspired by the Rivington Terraced Gardens is an elegant hand-drawn design blending architectural and natural elements.

The wallpaper is available in five neutral colourways, but the hero colourway is 'Dusk' which partners beautifully with the brand's colour of the year 'Elderton' a rich cocoa brown.

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

When you hear 'brown' it doesn't sound like the most appealing shade to drench your walls in. However, the emergence of the minimaluxe trend and growing interest in hand-craft items in grounding, earthy shades have rehabilitated this colour's image. The new Graham and Brown wallpaper and colour of the year are further examples of how modern and luxurious this colour can look when you choose the right hue.

How to use Rivington Folly in your home

The wallpaper's intricate design is kept from looking busy by restricting the colour palette to shades of the same colour. I can't wait to see other emerging wallpaper trends and see if other brands start to embrace this stunning fine art style design.

If you're not ready to embrace the brown colour trend, the different colourways instantly change the feel of the pattern. In the dusk colourway the geometric shapes in the architecture have an almost mid-century style feel to them, while in the blue firework shade, they look almost like a Toile de Jouy.

The design is also available in a mural in four colourways, which makes a truly captivating wall art idea.

Rivington Folly in Firework (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

The neutral colourways have made it one of the most versatile wallpaper of the years I've seen, despite the statement design.

'We love the chameleon-like flexibility of our 2025 Design & Colour of the Year. Rivington Folly in its Dusk and Dawn colourways have a metallic lustre that shifts light around the room,' says James Greenwood Interior & Brand Specialist at Graham & Brown.

'We love the use of the design in spaces both with limited natural light or south-facing rooms to bring the warmth of the chocolate undertones.

Rivington Folly Mural in Dusk (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

'Colour of the Year Elderton works in unison with our Wallpaper & Mural design but is authoritative enough to stand proudly independent, envelop your space by taking the cocooning colour up from the wall and over the ceiling.’

The range is now available to browse and buy online. This is just the start of the 2025 colour and wallpaper trend predictions and I can't wait to see what the other announcements have in store.