All our editors already love the Ruggable x Jonathan Adler range – but they're calling this rug the next sellout piece

Today marks the release date of Ruggable’s newest collection with Jonathan Adler. It is the third in the pair’s instalment of collaborative ranges, as the previous two Ruggable x Jonathan Adler collections have proven to be incredibly popular. Even our editors are hooked as they cite the designs to be some of the best kitchen rug ideas around.
That’s because Ruggable’s rugs are all washable and stylish at the same time. And that’s also true of the brand’s collections designed in partnership with the colour and glamour-loving designer and potter.
And as the new launch is upon us, we’re predicting what piece will be the new cult buy that we’re all eyeing up, following the favoured Inkdrop rug adorning the bedrooms of more than one Ideal Home Editor.
Ruggable launches a third collection in collaboration with Jonathan Adler
‘Wherever I go – airports, restaurants, the sidewalks of New York City – I’m greeted by the shrieks of delighted customers who want to show me pictures of their Jonathan Adler x Ruggable rugs. They’re washable and wantable, plus they make me feel like the Rihanna of rug designers,’ Jonathan Adler says of his motivation to partner with Ruggable for the third time.
With prices starting from £119, this range marks a departure from the mid-century living room idea as a theme that was focal to the previous two collections. Instead, pastel hues and glamorous art deco aesthetic take centre stage. Art deco is clearly making a comeback as the M&S x Swoon collaboration revolved around this style too.
‘We wanted to create a collection that departed from the bold, mid-century modern designs seen in previous Ruggable x Jonathan Adler pieces, and instead lean into Jonathan Adler's glam aesthetic,’ Jeneva Bell, founder of Ruggable, explains.
‘The result is a stunning range of rugs featuring eye-catching starburst designs, remixed geometrics, bold borders, and a new pastel luxe colour palette.’
The range is made up of 19 different designs, available as round or rectangle rugs, as well as runners.
The majority feature bold geometric patterns (including trendy checkers) in either pastel shades or traditional art deco hues like black, white (or cream rather) and gold.
However, the one that we’d be willing to bet on as the new bestseller? The Jonathan Adler Ribbon Caramel Gold Rug.
This rug design is both playful and modern, yet inspired by a retro reference. The ribbon motif creates a visual intrigue, while the neutral colour palette ensures versatility.
This rug comes in warming camel shade perfect for the colder months ahead, decorated with a contrasting swirly ‘ribbon’ pattern in cream, which feels very modern.
This rug is making a statement but not too loudly, which is why the whole Ideal Home team gravitated towards it at first glance. But only time will show whether we’re right about our prediction.
The Ruggable x Jonathan Adler collection is available at ruggable.co.uk from today.
