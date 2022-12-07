Pinterest predicts 'shower bomb' trend for 2023

Pinterest is not only our happy place for pinning bathroom ideas, but it can also give us an insight into what the latest trends are – before they're everywhere. For the last three years, 80% of the platform's annual trend predictions have come true, and this year it's predicting the 'shower bomb' trend.

It essentially means we'll be finding ways to make a more relaxing and luxurious shower experience for ourselves. And the good news is even small bathroom shower ideas can be made more spa-like with simple, affordable touches like scent, texture and greenery.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The Pinterest 'shower bomb' trend

We asked the experts at Pinterest which trend we can immediately try out in our homes, out of all the trends they're predicting for 2023. Enter, the curiously named shower bomb...

'One easy trend people can incorporate into their home and routines right now is called Chance of Showers,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK. 'Bring out the loofah and your body scrubs, as indulging in spa-like experiences in the shower instead of the bath is set to be big in 2023, making it easier and more water-friendly to pamper yourself and relax.

'Related searches to this, such as "shower bomb" have increased significantly on Pinterest with people creating boards all about how to gain the best ‘shower routine aesthetic’, showing these ritual rinses are truly on the rise.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This is the perfect trend if, like us, you have about five baths a year. While we love the idea of sinking into a hot bath with candles, wine and a book, we rarely have the chance in reality.

So what better way to give ourselves a bit of extra pampering than making something we already do every day that bit more special? Whether it's digging out that nice scrub you always forget to use, hanging some fresh eucalyptus under the shower head, or picking up an affordable body brush, at Amazon (opens in new tab) the shower bomb trend is a simple and cheap way to turn daily routines into more of a ritual.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you want to decorate your shower or bathroom to make it feel more luxurious, there are lots of shower room ideas to take inspiration from.

BRB, off to have an extra luxurious shower.