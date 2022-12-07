Pinterest predicts 'shower bomb' trend for 2023
Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK says we'll be changing up our bathroom habits next year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Pinterest is not only our happy place for pinning bathroom ideas, but it can also give us an insight into what the latest trends are – before they're everywhere. For the last three years, 80% of the platform's annual trend predictions have come true, and this year it's predicting the 'shower bomb' trend.
It essentially means we'll be finding ways to make a more relaxing and luxurious shower experience for ourselves. And the good news is even small bathroom shower ideas can be made more spa-like with simple, affordable touches like scent, texture and greenery.
The Pinterest 'shower bomb' trend
We asked the experts at Pinterest which trend we can immediately try out in our homes, out of all the trends they're predicting for 2023. Enter, the curiously named shower bomb...
'One easy trend people can incorporate into their home and routines right now is called Chance of Showers,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK. 'Bring out the loofah and your body scrubs, as indulging in spa-like experiences in the shower instead of the bath is set to be big in 2023, making it easier and more water-friendly to pamper yourself and relax.
'Related searches to this, such as "shower bomb" have increased significantly on Pinterest with people creating boards all about how to gain the best ‘shower routine aesthetic’, showing these ritual rinses are truly on the rise.'
This is the perfect trend if, like us, you have about five baths a year. While we love the idea of sinking into a hot bath with candles, wine and a book, we rarely have the chance in reality.
So what better way to give ourselves a bit of extra pampering than making something we already do every day that bit more special? Whether it's digging out that nice scrub you always forget to use, hanging some fresh eucalyptus under the shower head, or picking up an affordable body brush, at Amazon (opens in new tab) the shower bomb trend is a simple and cheap way to turn daily routines into more of a ritual.
If you want to decorate your shower or bathroom to make it feel more luxurious, there are lots of shower room ideas to take inspiration from.
BRB, off to have an extra luxurious shower.
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
-
Fans are going wild for this free alternative to the viral water bead Christmas centrepiece hack
It's a safer method that looks just as elegant
By Jullia Joson
-
This home swapped dull magnolia interiors for a striking monochrome scheme
It was bye-bye magnolia and hello smart monochrome
By Laurie Davidson
-
These pink pouffes have a £100 difference in price – but you'd never know
Your daily homeware inspiration: get the look for less
By Millie Hurst