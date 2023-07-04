Tennis fans queued for Wimbledon with a £1000 pink sofa – we can't decide if it's genius or bonkers

Over the weekend, Wimbledon fans were seen bringing a pink Snug sofa to the ticket queue in hopes of securing coveted on-the-day tickets. They took to TikTok to document their journey, and we have to say, this commitment to the cause is unlike any other.

Over the weekend, over 6,200 non-ticket holders waited in the queue at Wimbledon Park in an attempt to snag tickets to the world-renowned tennis tournament. However, one group, in particular, came extra prepared for the long haul wait, bringing not only their best dress for Wimbledon but also their best sofa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Georgia Burns)

Forget folding camping chairs! This group has seemingly proven that sofas are not just limited to your living room ideas but are also a 'new trend' to jump in on if you're looking to prioritise comfort in any outdoor queueing situation – and we can't decide if it's genius or bonkers.

@lil.beeseyy The amount of looks we got doing this was insane!👀😂 ♬ Originalton - POV’s

The group revealed that the sofa is from the sofa-in-a-box brand, Snug, and after a quick search, we can only assume it's The Rebel 2-Seater Sofa in Blush Coral. Considering it has a modular design that can be taken apart, it's no wonder they could fit it into a car and bring it to Wimbledon.

Mind you, it's not a cheap sofa by any means, ringing in at a retail price of £1,149. We don't know about you, but we couldn't imagine bringing a sofa of that value outdoors and risk dragging it through a field for hours, but hey, to each their own – at the end of the day, they were comfy, so what do we know?

The Rebel 2 Seater Sofa – Blush Coral | was £1,149 now £1,034 at Snug This sofa-in-a-box is the perfect solution for any small living room or for those living in flats in need of a solution to transport furniture through tight, awkward spaces. It's durable, spill-proof, and can be assembled in minutes. If you act fast, you can even get this sofa deal with an extra 10% off using Snug's code 'SALE10' to bring the price down to £930.60.

We won't lie, we're probably most likely going to keep our sofas indoors, namely as part of our living room sofa ideas. And we especially want to protect this on-brand pink sofa ahead of the Barbie movie we're eagerly anticipating.

If you were looking to switch up your living room colour scheme and inject a little more colour into your space, this pink sofa might just be the perfect starting point as it was for this new homeowner's new build pastel home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Would you ever consider bringing your sofa outdoors to help with a long queueing situation, or are you likely going to stick with your traditional folding camping chairs? Admittedly, we might have to vote for the latter here.