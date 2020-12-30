Best sofa deals 2021 – the pick of the sales at ScS, DFS, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you sitting comfortably? No? Then you need to take a look at our pick the best of the New Year sofa deals. We’ve scoured our favourite stores to pick out the true bargain sales, from stores such as Marks & Spencer, Argos, John Lewis, IKEA, ScS and more.

When making this edit, we’ve paid close attention to styles and colours – after all, you don’t want to shell out a fortune, only for the style to date in a couple of years. Teal, navy, pink and grey are all classic colours for sofas at the moment, and if you are feeling more daring, you could plump for emerald green or ochre.

The final choice is your, but we are confident you’ll find a snuggler, three-seater or corner sofa you love amongst this lot! We’ve even included a couple of armchairs for good measure.

Best sofa deals 2021 – quick links

Best sofa deals 2021

Best Marks & Spencer sofa deals

Good old M&S has some cracking deals on sofas at the minute, including some of its best-loved styles.

Rochester love seat, WAS £749, now £599.20, Marks & Spencer

We’ll start with the space-saving and on-trend Rochester love seat, which has 20 per cent off its already-affordable price tag. The 105 finish options might be rather overwhelming, so we’d direct you to the selection of velvets, including pink (shown), emerald green and teal blue. View Deal

Hardy extra large sofa, WAS £1,099, NOW £659.40 (Save £439.60), Marks & Spencer

Meanwhile, the mid-century styled Hardy range is on sale for 40 per cent off. Choose from nine house fabrics, including blush pink, emerald green and this smart navy – all have a lead time of 12 weeks. View Deal

Best Argos sofa deals

Argos Home Trenton 4 Seater Sofa Set, reduced to clear, now £225

A smart seating solution for gardens or conservatories, this neat set features two armchairs, a sofa and a coffee table, and all for £225. The modern metal frame is easy to maintain and we love the little design details like the eucalyptus armrests. View Deal

Argos Home Snuggle Velvet Armchair in Pink, was £230, now £184, Argos

Pink is a huge colour for sofas at the moment, as is the space-saving Snuggler format – so you’re on to a winner with this design, currently reduced by £46 in the Argos January sales. It also comes in a fetching blue. View Deal

Best John Lewis sofa deals

John Lewis is offering a generous discount of up to 20 per cent its sofas and upholstery, and these are the pick of the crop.

Bailey Leather Grand 4 Seater Sofa, save 20%, now £1,229, John Lewis & Partners

There’s plenty of room on board this sumptuous leather sofa. Its finish will only improve over time as it ‘weathers’ in, and the colour is a classic. View Deal

Link Armchair, Light Leg, Disperse Indigo, was £599, now £419, John Lewis & Partners

The Danish design influence behind the link armchair is clear to see. The elliptical seat encourages you to sink back and relax, and the soft blue colour works beautifully with grey or blush interiors. View Deal

Best Habitat sales deals

Habitat January sales are always exceptional and this year is no different. Again, it is offering up to 30% off certain sofas, including some of our favourites.

Elkin 4-seater sofa, was £2,200, now £1,320, Habitat

If you struggle to squeeze your whole family on the sofa this Christmas, this squidgy sofa could be a wise January sales investment. View Deal

Best Sofa.com sofa deals

Sofa.com is offering 15 per cent off all its hand-crafted sofas. Plus, if you place your order before the 4th January, your sofa will come with a Guardsman Fabric Protection Plan, free of charge.

Jack 3-seater sofa: was £999, Now £499, Sofa.com

Exclusively designed in collaboration with Jack Wills, this mid-century, three-seater design can be with you in between 1-3 weeks, so before Christmas. We love the button dealing and choice of textured or velvet fabrics in both grey and navy. View Deal

Best IKEA sofa deals

VALLENTUNA 2-seat modular sofa in Hillared light blue, was £670, now £520, IKEA

This is your last chance to buy Ikea’s VALLENTUNA modular sofa range at a discount. The reduction depends on the colour way you choose – other options include a light grey and olive green View Deal

DELAKTIG three-seater sofa, was £760, now £605, IKEA

Talk about space saving. This sofa has a side table and lamp built in, for a self-contained reading nook. Its blush pink finish is a real head turner and bang on trend. View Deal

Best Wayfair sofa deals

Allison 3-Seater Sofa Bed: was £659.99, now £409.99, Wayfair

Benefit from 38% off this clean-lined sofa bed. It opens easily with a click-clack action for overnight guests, and the colour goes with EVERYTHING. View Deal

How to buy a sofa

1. Set a budget

This is hugely important, and you’ll need to understand what you are getting for your money. A basic ‘click-clack’ sofa hat has no arms and flattens out to create a sofa bed may sett you back no more than a couple of hundred pounds. But a made-to-measure sofa with deep cushions and a solid-wood frame will likely cost thousands.

2. Measure up

Make sure that the sofa you choose will fit into the space available in your living room. Measure up carefully and, if buying online, double-check the dimensions. Or try putting down newspaper to the size of the sofa so that you can visualise the space it will take up.

It’s not just the size of your room you’ll need to consider – thank about access, too. How wide is your doorway, and are their any stairwells or awkward turns that your sofa will have to negotiate? You need to make sure your sofa will fit through these areas.

3. Go modular

Modular sofas, especially corner seating, can help divide your room without taking away much space or light. Plus there are now lots of smaller, two-seater options that are easier to manoeuvre into flats or compact living rooms.

4. Think about after care

If your new sofa has removable covers then check that they can be washed at home, rather than dry-cleaned. Unless you realistically see yourself covering that extra cost every few months.

If not, choose a colour that will last and be functional in your day-to-day life. If you have kids then go for a dark colour, which will be best for hiding stains.

Many retailers offer extra protective finishes that make your sofa more impervious to stains, which are worth the extra money if you have small children or pets, or like to entertain a lot.

5. Factor in delivery

Want a sofa in a hurry? Best sofas in a box – fancy a sofa that arrives in boxes and is assembled in five minutes?

While some sofas can be with you within the week, the majority will be made to order. If that’s the case, you can expect to wait anywhere from six to 12 weeks for your sofa to arrive.