Best sofa deals 2021 – the pick of the sales at ScS, DFS, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and more

Are you sitting comfortably? No? Then you need to take a look at our pick the best of the New Year sofa deals. We’ve scoured our favourite stores to pick out the true bargain sales, from stores such as Marks & Spencer, Argos, John Lewis, IKEA, ScS and more.
When making this edit, we’ve paid close attention to styles and colours – after all, you don’t want to shell out a fortune, only for the style to date in a couple of years. Teal, navy, pink and grey are all classic colours for sofas at the moment, and if you are feeling more daring, you could plump for emerald green or ochre.
The final choice is your, but we are confident you’ll find a snuggler, three-seater or corner sofa you love amongst this lot! We’ve even included a couple of armchairs for good measure.
Best sofa deals 2021 – quick links
- Pink Rochester love seat, SAVE £150, now £599.20, Marks & Spencer
- 40% off the Rupert large sofa, NOW £599.40, Marks & Spencer
- Save £439.60 on the Hardy extra large sofa, NOW £659.40, Marks & Spencer
- 50% this Sofa.com sofa: Jack three-seater now £499
- Save £100 on selected IKEA sofas
- Get a stylish sofa, two armchairs and coffee table set: all for £225 in the Argos clearance
- Save 20% on this 4-seater leather sofa: now £1,229, John Lewis & Partners
- Link Armchair, was £599, now £419, John Lewis & Partners
- SAVE £880 on the Elkin 4-seater sofa, now £1,320, Habitat
Best sofa deals 2021
Best Marks & Spencer sofa deals
Good old M&S has some cracking deals on sofas at the minute, including some of its best-loved styles.
Rochester love seat, WAS £749, now £599.20, Marks & Spencer
We’ll start with the space-saving and on-trend Rochester love seat, which has 20 per cent off its already-affordable price tag. The 105 finish options might be rather overwhelming, so we’d direct you to the selection of velvets, including pink (shown), emerald green and teal blue.
Rupert large sofa, was £999, now £599.40 (save 40%), Marks & Spencer
The classic Rupert comes with two extra side cushions so it’s great for lazing around on. There are 11 fabric options, including this cheery teal.
Hardy extra large sofa, WAS £1,099, NOW £659.40 (Save £439.60), Marks & Spencer
Meanwhile, the mid-century styled Hardy range is on sale for 40 per cent off. Choose from nine house fabrics, including blush pink, emerald green and this smart navy – all have a lead time of 12 weeks.
Best Argos sofa deals
Argos Home Trenton 4 Seater Sofa Set, reduced to clear, now £225
A smart seating solution for gardens or conservatories, this neat set features two armchairs, a sofa and a coffee table, and all for £225. The modern metal frame is easy to maintain and we love the little design details like the eucalyptus armrests.
Argos Home Snuggle Velvet Armchair in Pink, was £230, now £184, Argos
Pink is a huge colour for sofas at the moment, as is the space-saving Snuggler format – so you’re on to a winner with this design, currently reduced by £46 in the Argos January sales. It also comes in a fetching blue.
Best John Lewis sofa deals
John Lewis is offering a generous discount of up to 20 per cent its sofas and upholstery, and these are the pick of the crop.
Bailey Leather Grand 4 Seater Sofa, save 20%, now £1,229, John Lewis & Partners
There’s plenty of room on board this sumptuous leather sofa. Its finish will only improve over time as it ‘weathers’ in, and the colour is a classic.
Link Armchair, Light Leg, Disperse Indigo, was £599, now £419, John Lewis & Partners
The Danish design influence behind the link armchair is clear to see. The elliptical seat encourages you to sink back and relax, and the soft blue colour works beautifully with grey or blush interiors.
Best Habitat sales deals
Habitat January sales are always exceptional and this year is no different. Again, it is offering up to 30% off certain sofas, including some of our favourites.
Elkin 4-seater sofa, was £2,200, now £1,320, Habitat
If you struggle to squeeze your whole family on the sofa this Christmas, this squidgy sofa could be a wise January sales investment.
Best Sofa.com sofa deals
Sofa.com is offering 15 per cent off all its hand-crafted sofas. Plus, if you place your order before the 4th January, your sofa will come with a Guardsman Fabric Protection Plan, free of charge.
Jack 3-seater sofa: was £999, Now £499, Sofa.com
Exclusively designed in collaboration with Jack Wills, this mid-century, three-seater design can be with you in between 1-3 weeks, so before Christmas. We love the button dealing and choice of textured or velvet fabrics in both grey and navy.
Best IKEA sofa deals
VALLENTUNA 2-seat modular sofa in Hillared light blue, was £670, now £520, IKEA
This is your last chance to buy Ikea’s VALLENTUNA modular sofa range at a discount. The reduction depends on the colour way you choose – other options include a light grey and olive green
DELAKTIG three-seater sofa, was £760, now £605, IKEA
Talk about space saving. This sofa has a side table and lamp built in, for a self-contained reading nook. Its blush pink finish is a real head turner and bang on trend.
Best Wayfair sofa deals
Allison 3-Seater Sofa Bed: was £659.99, now £409.99, Wayfair
Benefit from 38% off this clean-lined sofa bed. It opens easily with a click-clack action for overnight guests, and the colour goes with EVERYTHING.
How to buy a sofa
1. Set a budget
This is hugely important, and you’ll need to understand what you are getting for your money. A basic ‘click-clack’ sofa hat has no arms and flattens out to create a sofa bed may sett you back no more than a couple of hundred pounds. But a made-to-measure sofa with deep cushions and a solid-wood frame will likely cost thousands.
2. Measure up
Make sure that the sofa you choose will fit into the space available in your living room. Measure up carefully and, if buying online, double-check the dimensions. Or try putting down newspaper to the size of the sofa so that you can visualise the space it will take up.
It’s not just the size of your room you’ll need to consider – thank about access, too. How wide is your doorway, and are their any stairwells or awkward turns that your sofa will have to negotiate? You need to make sure your sofa will fit through these areas.
3. Go modular
Modular sofas, especially corner seating, can help divide your room without taking away much space or light. Plus there are now lots of smaller, two-seater options that are easier to manoeuvre into flats or compact living rooms.
4. Think about after care
If your new sofa has removable covers then check that they can be washed at home, rather than dry-cleaned. Unless you realistically see yourself covering that extra cost every few months.
If not, choose a colour that will last and be functional in your day-to-day life. If you have kids then go for a dark colour, which will be best for hiding stains.
Many retailers offer extra protective finishes that make your sofa more impervious to stains, which are worth the extra money if you have small children or pets, or like to entertain a lot.
5. Factor in delivery
Want a sofa in a hurry? Best sofas in a box – fancy a sofa that arrives in boxes and is assembled in five minutes?
While some sofas can be with you within the week, the majority will be made to order. If that’s the case, you can expect to wait anywhere from six to 12 weeks for your sofa to arrive.