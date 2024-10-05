Søstrene Grene has opened its Christmas shop - get ready to create your own 'elf house' with their mini decorations
Less is more with these pretty pieces
It may only be October but our favourite brands are already opening their Christmas shops which is getting myself and the wider Ideal Home team excited for the festivities. Søstrene Grene, one of our favourite places to snap up chic scandi-inspired homeware, are the latest to show us what they’ve got.
I love finding new places to buy Christmas decorations, and Søstrene Grene was on my radar as it's many of the Ideal Home Editors' go-to places for affordable homeware. Originally the brand was only available to shop in-store with only a select few stores in the UK. However, they expanded their number of stores in the UK over the last year and also launched an online shop so you can easily shop for all the decorations.
The Søstrene Grene Christmas Shop
The Danish brand has gone minuscule this year and is encouraging customers to build there own little elf houses to display this Christmas.
Picture a winter wonderland that fits in the palm of your hand. From miniature christmas trees, snowmen and candy canes. They’ve even thought of the tiny details such as sacks for Santa, welcome mats and a little post box. Alongside the miniature decorations is a DIY guide on how to build your own elf house.
As well as the gorgeous miniature ornaments, Søstrene Grene also has a variety of decorations on sale including paper Christmas trees, baubles and stocking fillers.
The whole range is simple, stylish and most of all cosy - if you’re looking for some Christmas nostalgia, this is the place for you.
To get you started I’ve selected my favourite picks from Søstrene Grene that I'm anticipating will be big hits this year.
Add to basket
A great addition to any tablescape you have planned. With five spaces for candles it will light up the room like the brightest star in the sky.
Go minature with this mini decor set - a great idea for any winter wonderland displays you have planned.
Easy to fold, these paper houses make for a simplistic but effective decoration. Bring your very own Scandi-town home for Christmas.
Bows are continuing to be a huge trend this year and this retro style ornament is a perfect festive take
This traditonal style advent calendar would blend seamlessly into your Scandi-style Chrsitmas. Featuring a wholemsome design and neutral colours, the calendar is timeless.
If you’re looking to host a Scandi style Christmas this year, I recommend giving Søstrene Grene a go - I know I certainly will.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
