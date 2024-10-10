'It’s everything I love about home' - Stacey Dooley has finally let us in on the secret to her stunning home with her new paint collection

It’s no secret the Ideal Home team are huge fans of Stacey Dooley’s effortlessly cool home decor. We've admired everything from the richly-coloured walls to the stunning vintage furniture. Finally, she's given us an insight into how she's created her stunning home with her new collaboration with Paint brand COAT.

Earlier this year, Stacey Dooley painted her dining room in a gorgeous pistachio green which her followers were desperate to find the perfect colour match for, even we attempted to answer the question. However, the mystery is finally over as the presenter revealed that the green shade is actually part of her new COAT collaboration - named Minnie D, a beautiful calming green named after her daughter.



The range has been inspired by Stacey's home and family, with names like 'King Kev' and 'Big Hoops'. In line with the latest paint trends, the range is full of bold, but warming colours that you'll see dotted around Stacey Dooley's own home.

(Image credit: COAT)

Stacey Dooley x Coat paint collection

Alongside Minnie D, the collection consists of King Kev - a rich olive green named after Stacey’s partner (and strictly star) Kevin Clifton. Stage Door is a deep and dramatic red, while Big Hoops is a warming burnt butter shade. Mersey Sundown is a dusky, greyish pink and the final hue, Duty-Free, is a luxurious beige with peach undertones.

The whole collection feels warm and grounded, perfect for inspiring any cosy living room ideas.

‘For me, creating a home isn’t something you rush. I’ve taken my time, room by room, making choices that really reflect who we are as a family,’ Stacey said speaking about the range.

‘It’s about being thoughtful, reviving old pieces, and choosing colours that feel warm and joyous. This collection feels personal because it’s everything I love about home.’

(Image credit: COAT)

The collection was created with real people in mind, according to Rob Abrahams, COAT's CEO & Co-Founder.

‘There’s no better way to develop a palette that works for our customers than to work with them on it. For Stacey, the collection was really inspired by this idea of ‘home’, with Stacey having moved with her family to their home-for-life around a year ago.

‘Each colour was chosen by Stacey and perfected by COAT, to produce an edit of six that are deeply personal and infinitely usable as paint colours in real homes.'

(Image credit: COAT)

How to style Stacey's collaboration

‘King Kev and Minnie D are likely to be the most popular shades from the collection. Both earthy olive green shades, they’re used together in Stacey’s dining room - with the darkest green on the ceiling to emphasise the ceiling height and pick out the period details,' says Rob.

‘Using two complementary greens like this and drenching the space makes it feel unified, and classy. If you've got high ceilings, then using a darker colour like this really works to create drama. If they're lower, then you're better off taking the wall colour up and over to create cohesion rather than contrast.

‘Stage Door is the rich red used on Stacey’s imposing staircase. This is my favourite of the whole collection, and we're likely to see a lot more red being used to juxtapose and contrast in paler colour schemes next year.

‘Using a touch of red in a space (around 10% of the palette) adds interest and contrast, especially in otherwise neutral schemes. A window frame, door frame or even a piece of furniture are all good areas to use a rich red colour like Stage Door.’

Prices start at £29 for 1L of paint. Will you be incorporating a bit of Stacey's style into your home?