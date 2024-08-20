Stacey Dooley has drenched her dining room in this year's most popular colour – and we've tracked down the perfect paint shade to recreate it

It’s no secret that at Ideal Home we Iove Stacey Dooley’s home – but who can blame us when parts of her abode look like they’ve been taken straight out of a Pinterest interiors mood board?! Over the weekend, Stacey served up more home decor inspo as she debuted her dining room painted in a brave shade of green.

Green is currently a major paint trend this summer. The season has been dominated by not one but several trending green shades. So Stacey’s living-dining space makeover, which she revealed on her Instagram, is right on trend.

In response, several fans have taken to the comment section begging to know what paint colour Stacey used. While she’s yet to share this, we’ve done a little digging and with the help of our interior expert, we’ve found a shade that will recreate Stacey Dooley’s new dining room look – (we suspect it might actually the paint she’s used herself.)

What colour is Stacey Dooley’s dining room?

This summer has seen four different green colour trends – some of which are likely to continue going strong in the coming seasons.

‘Green is likely so popular due to its versatility,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed. ‘Greens are calming and refreshing and, especially when combined with wood accents, can bring a natural and organic look to your home. For those who struggle with exploring colour, green can be a great gateway colour into the world of more unique design choices.’

And one of those popular shades is pistachio green, which is also currently trending on social media, especially Instagram. That’s also what we’d classify the shade seen on Stacey’s walls as.

‘Pistachio green is a lighter, slightly yellowish-green with a fresh, playful vibe,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

What paint can you use to recreate the look?

It’s no surprise that when she shared a snap of her dining space with the bold green shade coating the walls, many wanted to know the paint she used. And we believe we have the answer.

‘While it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact shade without confirmation, it closely resembles Edith’s Eye from Little Greene. This brand is known for their nuanced, heritage-inspired colours that align with the aesthetic of her space,’ Sam says.

In addition to this, Stacey has partnered with Little Greene in the past when making over her daughter’s nursery. So it’s likely she’s opted for the same brand on this occasion too.

If you too are considering green dining room ideas as your next home project, this shade is a viable option to go for. ‘This green shade is an excellent choice for both living and dining rooms. Its muted tone creates a serene, cosy environment, making it perfect for social spaces where you want to encourage relaxation and conversation. The depth of the colour also adds sophistication and can make a strong style statement when paired with the right decor,’ Sam says.

But green living room ideas in this pistachio-esque shade would also look lovely – as seen in Stacey’s space which combines both a living area and a dining table. ‘In the living room, pistachio green can create a sense of serenity, giving it an inviting atmosphere. Painting an accent wall in pistachio green and pairing it with neutral furniture is the perfect way to add a touch of sophistication while maintaining a relaxed ambiance in the space,’ Michael suggests.

However you style it, just be brave to go for it – as Stacey’s bold move has proven, it pays off to be daring with your colour choices.