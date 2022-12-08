Stacey Solomon reveals how she decides what trends to try when decorating for Christmas

Stacey Solomon has been at the forefront of many Christmas trends, whether that is Gonks, doorscaping or making giant baubles. While we expect to see many more emerge from her new BBC show Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas, we were intrigued to learn how the crafting queen decides on what trends to make space for in her home.

Stacey Solomon originally appeared on our screens as a singer on the X-Factor, but in recent years she's made a name for herself as a savvy crafter and organiser. She regularly posts her smart decorating hacks on Instagram and TikTok, and will be sharing many of her budget Christmas ideas in her new BBC show.

When speaking about her new show Stacey told Ideal Home that before exploring any trend or new Christmas decorating idea she always thinks about what her home really needs. Rather than trying to fit a trend into her home.

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen/Sean Valentine)

'You have to be realistic about what you’re doing in your home I will look at my table and think oh what can I fit on my table, what do I need on my table then I will think about how I will make things around that,' Stacey explains. 'So I tend not to look for ideas and then squidge them into the house, I tend to try to work out what I need and then look for ideas. So I guess I will get my ideas later on as I go along to each project.'

We're expecting to see plenty of smart ideas and a couple of festive trends emerge from Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas. The show is a fun and festive one-off special filled with clever ways to cut costs and upcycle without sacrificing any festive cheer. You can expect homemade bauble wreaths and even a couple of Gonks.

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen/Sean Valentine)

When speaking about where she finds the inspiration for her creative makes Stacey says: 'There is so much online now, Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and I’ll just be inspired by anywhere and anyone. I think 'oh I could do that!' I think about where would you get that from, so I try to think of things that everyone would have lying around the house and adapt other people's ideas to make it a little more simple.'

'The bauble wreath I had seen on TikTok but they were using different materials. And the girls on the production were like why not a wire hanger because everyone has got one of those at home.'

(Image credit: BBC/Optomen/Sean Valentine)

However, Stacey points out that you should always look for inspiration beyond the screen, as one of her ideas from the show came from bumping into someone at a charity shop.

'One lady I met in a charity shop. I went in to get a load of vases and plates to decorate and she came over with these curtain rings,' says Stacey. 'And she said you know what these curtain rings are really good for get pictures cut them out and put them inside the curtain rings and hang them on the Christmas tree. And they were so cute and looked really pretty!'

Inspiration can come from anywhere, but make sure you follow Stacey's advice and think carefully about what your home really needs.

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 15th December