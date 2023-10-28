The new festive candle from The White Company is quickly becoming a best-seller and fan-favourite

It's no secret that The White Company fragrances easily make the top of the list for some of the best scented candles on the market and there's a new festive candle on the rise to rival the cult Winter scent. Enter, the Nordic Woods signature candle.

While we obviously recommend taking a peek at The White Company's current cosy bestsellers following the sudden drop in temperature last week, we're also equally confident that no home is complete without a signature scent.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Shop The White Company home fragrances – candles, reed diffusers, fragrance oils, and more

Last week marked the first full week of The White Company's new winter campaign, Back to Our Place, which celebrates the come-up of Christmas time and preparing our homes for the festivities. With the weather finally taking a turn after a long Indian summer, shoppers are now focused on more seasonal and winter-focused products.

Of course, if you're obsessed with The White Company's Winter candle as much as we are, then it won't come as a surprise that the entire Winter Collection has been flying off the shelves – and rightfully so.

However, there may just be a new festive scent on the rise that deserves the hype as much as the Winter candle.

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Nordic Woods signature candle

If the cult Winter candle scent isn't really for you (or you're just after something different this year), the brand has also revealed that its new scent, Nordic Woods, has quickly risen to be another formidable fan favourite since its launch a few weeks ago.

Described as 'woody and fresh' with notes of eucalyptus, birchwood, and amber, this new home fragrance is certainly one to keep your eyes on. Reviewers have rated this festive scent five stars and have dubbed it a 'delicious forest fragrance' that is 'fresh and invigorating'.

Nordic Woods Signature Candle £22 at The White Company Reminiscent of a frosty winter walk through a snow-covered forest, embrace aromatic notes of soothing eucalyptus and rich amber with a warming birchwood base for a woody and invigorating scent.

Another reviewer even commented that it is 'nice to have a new fragrance', and we agree! While we adore the well-loved Winter scent, it doesn't hurt to switch things up for the season, especially if it smells as good as Nordic Woods.

Perhaps it's possible that the Winter candle has a new competitor for these colder months? We'll leave the decision to you.

(Image credit: The White Company)

In addition to the new Nordic Woods scent, The White Company has revealed that its Winter Hampers and Gift Sets also always sell really well in the build-up to Christmas. This includes the new Scent Stories Christmas Hamper, which includes both the Winter and Nordic Woods candles.

Scent Stories Christmas Hamper £80 at The White Company A wonderful treat to buy for yourself, or gift to a loved one. Embrace the festive magic of wintertime with our favourite seasonal scents: Winter, Myrrh, Fir Tree and Nordic Woods.

Well, if there's anything we know for sure, it's that home fragrance plays a huge part in cosying up the winter season. So, we'll gladly be snapping The White Company's new festive scent so we can proudly say that we were ahead of the game.

We predict that this is set to be a bestseller, year after year. You can hold us to that.