It's finally here – one of the White Company's most popular candles is back for Christmas
'It reminds me of Christmas'
It's no secret that The White Company has never failed us in the home fragrance department, and its Winter Signature Candle easily ranks as one of the best scented candles on the market to pick up in the run-up to Christmas.
Let's admit it. When we come home after a long day of work on a winter's night, there's likely nothing we want more than to just snuggle up on the sofa with a cuppa and our favourite electric blanket in hand.
The only thing that could make this scenario better is the perfect candle to light to set the ambience. Well, if you want a warm, spicy, and luxurious home fragrance for a cosy night in, look no further because the scent of the season is back.
The White Company Winter signature candle
The White Company's Winter Signature Candle has always been a welcome addition to Ideal Home's home fragrance guides, and for a fair £22, we think it's the perfect pickup if you want a little feel of luxury in your home.
With notes of cinnamon, clove, and orange and described by The White Company as 'spicy' and 'warming', this single-wick candle promises a long, even burn for maximum scent release for those cold, winter nights.
Created over 21 years ago by The White Company's founder, Winter is now loved all over the world and often described by our customers as 'the scent of Christmas'. A magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange, it just never fails to please.
The White Company's Winter Signature Candle continually receives five-star reviews from fans nationwide year after year, easily cementing itself as the statement scent of the season.
If you've been on the case of figuring out your home's signature scent for the winter and have been on the fence, let the back-to-back positive reviews speak for themselves.
Not only that, but the candle comes in a beautifully illustrated festive gift box to make a special treat or the perfect Christmas gift under £50.
Or, if you want the candle to make an even greater impact as part of a Christmas table centrepiece, the Winter scent also comes in a gorgeous botanical candle style, priced at £35 for the Medium or £45 for the Large.
This candle boasts the same fan-favourite Winter scent, except in a hard outer shell that doesn't burn, with a soft wax core, which does.
Well, what if you don't like candles? Don't fret. If your loved one (or yourself) isn't the biggest fan of scented candles but still wants to take part in the scented fun, you can also purchase The White Company's Winter Collection in various forms to suit any need, whether it be a diffuser, fragrance oil, or a home spray.
In fact, this year will actually be the first time that The White Company is also doing the Winter scent as a part of its selection of Bath and Body products, so rest assured that there'll be something for everyone.
We're never mad at the idea of bringing the festive vibes in early, and if the Winter candle is promising 'the scent of Christmas' all year round, well... how can we say no?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
