The White Company's bestsellers for October all have one thing in common

As well as candles, The White Company is also popular for its bedding and soft furnishings like throws and cushions. This is why we weren’t surprised to learn that The White Company bedding, as well as hot water bottles, were ranking as the brand’s current bestsellers.

With the temperatures dropping quite drastically last week, it’s only natural that Brits are starting to invest in warming layers for the cold months ahead to keep cosy at home, whether that’s the best duvet or an electric blanket.

And while The White Company doesn’t sell an electric blanket, they sure sell duvets, one of which is topping the brand’s bestselling list – the 10.5 Tog Hungarian Goose Down Duvet – along with the supple faux fur range of matching throws, cushion covers, and hot water bottles.

The White Company cosy October bestsellers

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company as a brand is the embodiment of cosiness once the cold weather strikes, supplying us with everything from warm cashmere socks to keep our toes nice and toasty to its signature Winter candle, filling our homes with the scent of cinnamon, clove and orange.

And that goes for the currently bestselling Super Soft Faux Fur Throw and Cushion Cover too, which are similar to Dunelm’s cult teddy bedding range. Perhaps just a little bit more elevated, given the price tag starting from £50 for the cushion cover and £170 for the throw. Available in a range of neutral colours (perfectly on-brand) from beige to grey, the supremely soft and cosy design is made with recycled polyester fibres and lined with faux suede on the reverse.

And customers are already sharing positive feedback with one writing, ‘I bought these for my sofa to snuggle with and keep us warm. They are so beautiful to look at and unbelievably soft. We haven’t put the heating on yet so snuggled under them yesterday and we were too warm do I know they will be perfect when it gets cold. I bought the smaller size 140/200 which is still a great size but will fit into my washing machine which is really important to me.’

(Image credit: The White Company)

Our favourite from the range is The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle, which looks super chic as it is cosy and practical. No wonder it’s made it onto our best hot water bottles list. For £35, it’s just the perfect thing for keeping warm on a chilly evening on the sofa in front of the TV in our books. Come winter, a long hot water bottle will become our daily essential.

We can't wait to snuggle up in these bestsellers come winter. Or just the weekend.