A new clever lighting trick is going viral on TikTok – but is it actually safe?

We're always on the lookout for small ways to improve the look of our homes – but sometimes, the appearance of our *very* unaesthetic electric cords can ruin the vibe despite our best efforts to create a beautiful space.

It can feel as though cords – be they from lights, televisions, or cooking appliances – dominate almost every inch of our properties. They make plug sockets the ultimate deciding factor on where a lamp can go, and if we're honest cords are also quite unsightly, ruining the look of an otherwise elegant and put-together space.

Well, if it's an issue that has bothered you for years, you might be pleased to hear that there's a brilliant lighting hack taking over social media. It promises to help you implement the top lighting trends of 2023, without the restriction of a cord. But is it actually safe?

The TikTok cordless lighting trick

We've spotted that many people on social media, including TikTok creator – @makingseamisthome – have come up with an interesting solution to the problem to the table lamp cord issue; and it involves cutting the cord of the lamp. Yes, you heard that right!

Sharing a video on the topic, she revealed that she cuts the cord off right at the base, so as little of the cord is left exposed as possible.

We know what you're thinking – how will the lamp work without a plug? Well, after that, she unscrews the original bulb, and instead places a battery-operated light inside.

Sharing that the purchase is from Amazon (opens in new tab), she said, 'This Puck light has a socket on the end, it screws into the lamp just like a lightbulb would.'

And, she explains, 'The best part is that it's battery operated and remote controlled, which means you can put a lamp anywhere you want.' Genius!

And we're clearly not the only ones that think so; the viral video has received a huge 502,000+ views, and over 35,000 likes since it was posted.

(Image credit: Future PLC )

But while we're super excited by this clever trick in theory, is it actually safe to do? Is cutting an electrical cord really a smart idea – or is it a one-way ticket to a guaranteed accident?

The general consensus among the electricity experts we asked was that it is safe – so long as the cord is not plugged in.

'This is absolutely safe, but only if you make sure it's not plugged in,' electrician and founder of Remodeling Contractors, Zak Fleming (opens in new tab) CGR, said. 'You'd be so surprised at how many people decide to follow TikTok hacks, and don't follow basic health and safety protocol.'

Paula Boston, Visual Merchandiser and Lighting expert at Festive Lights (opens in new tab), agreed, stating that this advice, to unplug the lamp, should specifically be in the video. Warning of the potential dangers, she explained, 'If you cut a live wire with scissors, the sudden short could cause damage through sparks or even a fire.

'Additionally, many people watching this hack might opt for standard alternatives to wirecutters such as scissors that will not work very well, and the end result is likely to be messy.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

Aside from this, would the experts generally advise using this hack if you're planning your kitchen lighting ideas, or living room lighting ideas?

For Zak, 'It's definitely a great way of adding a new dimension to the room. I'd also say that sometimes the smart lighting and bulbs (like the one used in the video) are actually more cost-efficient than having lamps and other lighting plugged into the electric. So not only will it make the room look a bit quirkier, but it may also help you to save you a pretty penny during the cost of living crisis.'