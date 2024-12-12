TK Maxx is selling discounted Diptyque candles for £45 - here’s where you can scoop up the best deals if your local store is sold out
Snap up your favourite statement scents at a discounted price
Social media has been abuzz with rumours that TK Maxx and Homesense is stocking discounted Diptyque candles. The French fragrance brand is renowned for its luxurious scents and with a reduced price, it’s easy to see why so many of us have put pedal to the metal to get one in our shopping basket.
The candles went viral on TikTok over the past week, as shoppers discovered the candles in their local TK Maxx stores. Not only were they impressed by the price, but the range of scents available. The Benjoin Candle, Cypres Candle, White Narguila Candle and the Lys Lily candle were all spotted.
When searching for the best scents for your home, finding your signature at a discount price makes it smell even better. All the scents were found to be discounted from £56 to £44.99, making them £11 cheaper than the original price.
@omw8x ♬ original sound - literallylikesoiconic
However, like most viral TikTok buys, demand means it can be had to track down and find the product. On many of the posts, comments have complained of the lack of Diptyque candles in their local store.
‘Noooooo plssss I’m so sad I already know it’s not going to be there when I go,’ said one TikTok user.
Holly Cockburn, Content Editor at Ideal Home, also went off in search of the elusive discount Diptyque candles. ‘I had a look in the Hammersmith store after I saw a TikTok about it. I couldn't find it but they had some Tom Dixon and lots of Neom candles.’
The Diptyque candles have a cult following thanks to their unique scents, even burn and pretty packaging. Even when the candle is spent, many of the Ideal Home team a guilty of reusing the candle jars around the house as make up tool holders, pencil pots or mini vases. Still, with a hefty price tag of £56, they are definitely a luxurious, once-in-a-blue-moon purchase for many of us.
However, the good news is we have the low down on how to get a good deal on a Diptyque candle if you don't want to drop £56. So if you missed the TK Maxx ones this is where to look next.
These mini candle scents which are 35g each are one of the best ways to get a great deal on some of Diptyques bestsellers. In total they should give you around 30 hours of burn time.
The 70g Diptyque candles come in at a more purse-friendly £35 and offers 20 hours burn time.
This Jasmin scent candle is currently reduced by 30% at End Clothing. They also have a gift set of three of their bestsellers on offer for £70
Our top rated candle buys
Shoppers also spotted Jo Malone candles on TK Maxx and Homesense’s shelves, which are another cult brand you should consider using to give your home a signature scent.
If you are unable to get a Diptyque candle, these are a few more Ideal Home favourites to make your home smell divine at a lower price point.
Lightly spiced, this candle holds all the Christmas spirit you need this Christmas. We love Neom for its cosy, realxing scents.
Jo Malone is renowned for their luxurious smelling candles. The scent of freshly-ripe pears is perfect for winding down of an evening.
There’s nothing wrong with being a little thrifty when searching for luxury goods. A statement candle can elevate your home but it’s not worth breaking the bank for - who doesn’t love a bargain after all?
So, next time you're browsing the aisles of TK Maxx or Homesense, keep your eyes peeled - you never know, you may just spot your favourite designer scent.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
