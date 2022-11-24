Shoppers are saving an extra £15 on Black Friday deals using this clever price hack
Black Friday deals just got a little sweeter with this amazing cashback trick
With Black Friday right around the corner, shoppers nationwide are flocking to scout the best Black Friday deals – we've spotted a clever hack to help shoppers save an additional £15 on products from select retailers using TopCashBack.
TopCashBack is the UK's leading cashback site, where you can save money and get rewards by shopping online. By simply signing up to TopCashback (opens in new tab), you can claim a £15 signup bonus that comes into effect when you make a purchase of £15 and above from select retailers, including some of our favourites, Amazon (opens in new tab), Argos (opens in new tab), and Dunelm (opens in new tab). Savvy shoppers have been using this genius trick to nab some of the best air fryers at unbelievable prices.
A few of the deals you can snap up with TopCashBack
- Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L Air Fryer,
was £120now £80 but only £65 using cashback offer at Argos (opens in new tab)
- Tower T17079 3L Air Fryer,
was £50now £30 but only £15 using cashback offer at Argos (opens in new tab)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen),
was £39.99now £16.99 but only £1.99 using cashback offer at Amazon (opens in new tab)
TopCashBack £15 signup bonus
When you signup to TopCashBack (opens in new tab) for the first time, you are eligible for a £15 bonus when you spend £15 or more shopping from select retailers. The offer ends on the 11th of December, so you'll have to sign up before then.
Once you're signed up, simply select your preferred retailer on the TopCashBack site, click the 'Get Cashback' button and shop with the retailer as normal. Once you've made your purchase of £15 or more, within a day or so of your purchase, the £15 bonus cashback will appear in your account ready to be paid straight into your bank account or exchanged into a gift card for use at a later date.
If you think the deals sound too good to be true, Ideal Home's Money Editor, Sarah Handley explains that they are safe. 'Cashback sites are a really easy and safe way to earn a bit of extra money when shopping online,' says Sarah. 'They are usually free to join, but some cashback sites offer paid-for accounts too.' Be aware that TopCashBack immediately starts you off on a Plus membership upon signup, but you can easily downgrade straight away to incur no further fees.
'So if you regularly shop online, it can be worth signing up to a cashback site and seeing how much you can earn. But remember, while cashback sites are safe to use, they can encourage you to spend more than you would normally, so do use them wisely.'
If you're interested in looking into other cashback sites to start saving money on even more of our favourite brands, Quidco (opens in new tab) offers cashback rewards for eBay (opens in new tab) and Wilko (opens in new tab) and KidStart (opens in new tab) for John Lewis (opens in new tab), The White Company (opens in new tab), and Lakeland (opens in new tab).
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
