We’re obsessed with Victoria Beckham’s unusual rustic panelling design choice – and this is why it works so well

Victoria Beckham is the lady we’re all likely to go to for hair and make-up advice – but thanks to the release of hers and her husband David Beckham’s recent Netflix documentary, it’s also become clear that she’s someone who knows a thing or two about stylish interiors. For example, we're obsessed with their stainless steel kitchen, and their sleek cabinet choices.

But more recently, the former Spice Girl posted a video of herself at home whilst sharing an insight into one of her new eyeliners. But we couldn’t help but notice the gorgeous wood-panelled ceiling (yes, ceiling!) behind Victoria, which brings some serious rustic charm to her surroundings.

So is this a design choice the experts would recommend – and if so, what sort of room would it work best in if we were to recreate it ourselves?

Victoria Beckham’s wood panelled ceiling

Wood panelling has soared in popularity in recent years, due to its ability to add some texture, charm and character to almost any space.

However, it’s most often used on walls and even floors, so it’s intriguing to see Victoria Beckham embrace a lesser seen version of the trend in her home by utilising her ceiling.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty) A photo posted by on

The businesswoman has opted for a light brown, distressed wood panelling on her ceiling, which, combined with the wooden beams within this area, create a rustic country vibe that feels both traditional and modern at the same time

Interior designer Gisela Graham, explains that wood panelled ceilings are an excellent choice if you want to add some texture to your home, and can even help to create a feeling of space.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Coming from Germany, I grew up with wood being used extensively throughout the home, including in panelling on the ceiling,' she says. 'It’s great for adding texture, making the room feel and look longer, and for creating an instant sense of natural calm and coziness.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

For those who enjoy a natural feel in their home, Augustine Atobatele, Creative Director at studio Augustine, explains that ceiling panels are a great way to create this. 'Panelling is a great way to add richness into a home; consider the classical design of a cabin in say Zermatt or Gstadd but with rustic charm with other materials for cozy outlook,' he says.

'Aside from also providing insultation, it is a great way to bring the outdoors in, which has been cleverly achieved here with the use of the forest green on the walls and joinery.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alistair Nicholls)

Given that we can't quite work out where Victoria's are, where would wood panel ceilings works best in the home? 'Wooden ceilings can look special almost anywhere, bringing an understated serenity and sense of style,' Gisela says.

However, she notes that wood panelling on ceilings isn’t something you want to go over the top with, especially in a smaller home. 'The key is to fit them well and not overuse the feature – maybe pick out a bedroom, lounge or work space,' Gisela suggests.

Perhaps you might want to embrace this in your living room, rather than some living room wall panelling ideas, or in your bedroom, instead of often-used bedroom wall panelling?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Augustine also suggests that, if you're planning on adding wood panelling to your ceiling, you should also pay some mind to the rest of the room to ensure the rest of your design choices fit together well.

'Victoria has achieved rustic charm with a crystal chandelier, satin wall finish and hand crafted objets,' he says. So consider if this combination of rustic and glamorous appeals to you, or whether you want to completely lean into the rustic vibes with more wooden furniture, jute rugs, and patterned accessories instead?