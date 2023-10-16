The Beckham's stainless steel kitchen is emerging as the next big trend for 2024

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're anything like us, the recently released Beckham documentary will have created a bit of a soft spot for Victoria and David Beckham. While we've always been intrigued by the celebrity couple, the no-holds-barred insight, gave us a whole new appreciation for Posh and Becks.

But for those of us with a keen interest in all things homes and interiors, perhaps one of the most exciting parts of the show was the fact that we got a sneak peek into some of their beautifully decorated homes, including their Cotswolds country pile, and their sleek, minimalistic London pad.

During one clip, we got an amazing look into their ultra-modern, stylish (and clean, thanks to David) kitchen in the capital, which is when we noticed that the Beckhams seem to favour a particular type of material for their kitchen – stainless steel. In fact, it’s something the experts are predicting will be a huge kitchen trend in 2024…

Beckhams stainless steel kitchen

At the beginning of episode two, viewers are shown a scene of David Beckham himself in his elegant city kitchen, where he details how diligent he is with cleaning his family’s cooking space every night.

But those with a keen eye will have also noticed that beyond Beckham, one wall of the the family's kitchen, including the splashback and the extractor fan, is made almost entirely out of stainless steel; including the stainless steel sink.

It is a bold splashback idea, that is more often seen in the kitchens of professional chefs – but according to design pros, it’s actually a really smart choice for family homes, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Simon Ribchester, Head of Design at Beams, shared that there are a couple of practical reasons why stainless steel has been such a popular choice in professional kitchens, and why it's now catching on for regular kitchens. 'It is easy to clean, resistant to stains and even prevents bacteria from building up on surfaces,' he says.

'For homes though, stainless steel is only just beginning to re-emerge in kitchen interiors. Of course, it’s a far cry from the ‘cosy’ or ‘trendy marble’ aesthetic of home kitchens that have dominated in recent decades,' he continues. 'But the shift does make sense – because why shouldn’t we take a leaf out of the professionals’ books and embrace the practicality of stainless-steel kitchens?'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Ben Anders)

And that’s not all for its benefits - kitchen design expert George Burrows at HomeHow.co.uk also shared that stainless steel is brilliant for creating light and space in our kitchens, in a way other materials can’t.

'In addition to making the space seem more luxurious and modern, stainless steel is also reflective, which means it can help to brighten up the space. Its reflective properties can also help make your kitchen seem larger, so it is a great addition to many smaller kitchens.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sussie Bell)

However, there’s no doubt that stainless steel – even in a kitchen – can feel like an intimidating material to utilise if you’re looking to make the swap; especially if you currently have warmer materials in your kitchen.

The key, Simon explains, is to mix and match it with other materials, such as woods and marbles, to prevent your home from feeling too much like a restaurant.

'Doing this can add a sense of luxury and a unique touch to any space,' he says. 'Strike the right balance by selecting your primary material, then incorporate various other materials that complement each other.'

'The Beckhams’ kitchen is a great example of this, as they’ve opted for a combination of rustic wood and stainless steel in their kitchen – a pairing that’s grown in popularity over the years. The natural beauty of the wood pairs well with the sleek, industrial look of stainless steel – creating a sophisticated ‘organic-meets-modern’ vibe.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

However, we don’t all have a Beckham-style budget (alas), and stainless steel can be an expensive material to install, especially on such a large scale.

Luckily, there are alternatives, George explains. 'One of the best ways to achieve the look of a large, genuine stainless steel splashback without breaking the bank is with metallic stainless steel silver self-adhesive vinyl sheets.

'These easy-to-install sheets will provide the appearance of genuine stainless steel at a fraction of the cost,' he continues. 'Another option is stainless steel mosaic tile sheets. This will allow you to create a similar look but in a mosaic form. Again, these sheets are easy to install and will cost much less than genuine steel.'