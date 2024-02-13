Victoria and David Beckham's sleek kitchen cabinets are a 'game-changer' for small kitchens, say experts

Victoria and David Beckham have long been that couple, championing glamour and charm in everything they do. If, like us, you're always caught up on all things to do with the Beckhams, then you may have spotted the pair on Instagram poking fun at Victoria's Spice Girl days – in a kitchen sporting the most gorgeous handleless cabinets.

You won't be hard-pressed to find kitchen cabinet idea inspiration practically anywhere, given they're pretty much a necessity for any cooking space. However, as kitchen trends ebb and flow, we're seeing all sorts of kitchen styles take the floor. From shaker to minimalist, there's something for everyone. If you're familiar with the Beckhams, then you'll know that they've got multiple kitchens embracing everything from stainless steel to a rustic farmhouse vibe.

But this time round, we got a glimpse into what we think is their most luxe-looking modern kitchen yet. 'A handleless kitchen has a smooth and streamlined appearance that gives your kitchen a modern and elegant look,' notes Richard Davonport, managing director at luxury bespoke kitchen designers, Davonport. Better yet, going handleless lends itself beautifully to making a small kitchen look bigger.

Despite what outdated kitchen trends may say, handleless cabinets aren't going anywhere anytime soon and are a surefire recipe for making a kitchen look expensive. Jamie Robinson, Value Doors' kitchen installation expert remarks further that handleless kitchen cabinets complement the minimalist aesthetic and 'provide a sophisticated design and a contemporary feel' to the space.

By leaning into a minimalist style rid of all the bells and whistles also come the benefits of this cabinet choice for a tinier space. 'For smaller kitchens, in particular, handleless cabinets can be a game-changer as it reduces visual clutter,' adds Jamie.

Richard explains that 'the absence of handles on the cabinets and drawers makes the kitchen look more spacious and less cluttered, as there is nothing to break up the flow', ultimately making a small kitchen look bigger. Pair this with some clever kitchen lighting ideas and you're well on your way to an open, airy space.

The benefits of going handleless don't just stop at its visuals, but play a role in convenience and practicality, too.

Dawn Filkins, head of creative at Smile Kitchens highlights that going handleless 'eliminates the need to squeeze past awkward drawer knobs or worry about bumping against handles,' lending itself as a kitchen design feature making your life easier.

Of course, there's no talking about handleless cabinetry without mentioning how much easier it makes the task of cleaning kitchen cabinets. 'Handleless kitchens are easy to clean as there are no handles or knobs to clean around,' says Richard. 'The lack of handles also means that you won't have to worry about fingerprints and smudges on handles.'

Therefore, handleless cabinetry is an 'excellent choice for time-poor people who want to keep their kitchen clean with minimal effort,' remarks Richard.

We don't know about you, but seeing as this cabinet choice is sleek, space-opening, and easy to clean? We may just have to follow suit with the Beckhams for this one.