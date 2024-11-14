5 stylish and unique places to hang Christmas stockings around the home - that aren't a mantelpiece
No mantel? No worries - here's where you can hang your stocking instead
Christmas stockings are a centrepiece of festive decor - aside from your tree and lights, a stocking will be one of the biggest signs that the big day is nearing and it's a simple way of getting your home ready for the holidays. But if you don't have a mantelpiece perfectly poised for decoration, where are the best places to hang stockings?
Fireplaces are common in Victorian properties but if you live in a different style of home, you might not have a mantel built into your decor. And while they do offer the perfect surface for showcasing Christmas mantle decor ideas, there are plenty more spots around your home that will work well for hanging stockings.
From the end of your bed to more creative spots in your kitchen, these ideas will ensure your Christmas stockings are easily accessible when it comes to stuffing them on Christmas Eve, while also adding a cosy festive ambience to any room.
1. Cosy up a kitchen
Cosy, cafe kitchens have been more popular than ever this year as we look to make our cooking spaces feel warm, homely and inviting. There are many ways to do this, including one of our favourite methods of using a cafe curtain, but around the festive season, you might want to go one step further.
Although you might not immediately think of hanging a stocking in your cooking space, it's actually a simple way to dial into kitchen Christmas decor without taking up too much room or spending money on new accessories.
Whether you hang off a cabinet knob or adhere to the wall, a stocking in your kitchen will add the perfect snug touch. Plus, it's a great out-of-sight place to stock with goodies on Christmas Eve.
2. Create a versatile window display
Christmas decor extends outside your home, too, creating a festive scheme for passersby to admire and to welcome you home after a long day. It can be tricky to know exactly which Christmas window decor ideas to choose, though, as you want them to look good from both sides of the window pane.
One idea we love is to hang a stocking on the arm of your window handle. As a built-in spot for hanging (no Command Hooks required), a sliver of it will be visible from the outside, offering a hint of festive decor inside. If you want to buck tradition, it's also a prime spot for Father Christmas to fill them before rifling through on Christmas morning.
'To complement a dressed window, a discreet hook tucked beneath the windowsill can keep the display elegant with the fixings out of sight, blending seamlessly into your décor,' adds Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.
3. Hang on a door for all to see
A firm favourite in my own home growing up, door handles are a popular spot for stocking hanging. Whether on a bedroom door to surprise small faces come Christmas morning or on a living room door as additional decor before you step into a festive grotto, there are plenty of options throughout your home.
'The joy of waking up on Christmas morning and seeing your stocking full of goodies is a precious memory indeed. Simply secure the stocking on the mantelpiece, a bedpost, door handle or coat hook and if possible in the eyeline of your little ones and you are ready for Father Christmas to fill it with surprises,' adds Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company.
4. Decorate a bannister
Hanging a stocking in your home is as much about finding the most practical place for actually stocking it with gifts as it is about adding festive decor to your rooms.
Stairwells are something we focus on a lot going into the holiday season as they offer the perfect place for hanging garlands and adorning with shiny baubles. Creating a snug feel to the downstairs and entrance to your home that will greet guests with warmth.
Hanging stockings on either the end of a bannister or down the staircase in a row is a super simple Christmas hallway decorating idea that will have a big impact. Take it one step further with personalised stockings for all of the family in one central spot in your home.
'Hanging stockings along a staircase, along with festive decor, twinkly fairy lights and foliage, creates a visual focal point and brings an enchanting holiday feel to your home,' adds Rhiannon Masters, head of brand at Piglet in Bed.
5. Hang on the end of a bed
'Traditionally hung on the mantelpiece, stockings bring a nostalgic charm to any space. For a playful touch, hang children’s stockings at the foot of the bed, or display them along a peg rail in the hallway,' recommends Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.
If you don't have a mantlepiece in a bedroom to hang a stocking upon, a bed frame is the ultimate spot. Whether it's on a knob at the end of a bed or tied with ribbon around the frame, it will create a cosy Christmas bedroom aesthetic.
Christmas stocking essentials
From special stockings that will see you through Christmas' to come, to all of the hanging accoutrements that you might need - here are our stocking-hanging essentials.
A contemporary take on a traditional patchwork stocking, this Oliver Bonas option will add colour to your Christmas decor.
Piglet in Bed embodies the cosy Christmas spirit - this stocking has a trendy take on a classic style and is made from European linen.
Leopard has been a big trend this year so why not incorporate it into your festive decor? This Damson Madder stocking will be perfect for the teen or stylish lady in your life.
In a sleek bronze design, these stocking holders won't need to be hidden away. Hook over a fireplace, hang from a shelf or even a window ledge for fuss-free decor.
Used for hanging garlands, stockings and wreaths, you're bound to find a use for these silicone ties over Christmas. The clear design will be super subtle too.
Where is the best spot in your home to hang stockings?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
