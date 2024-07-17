This designer-look chair wowed us in our living room awards and is less than £100 on Amazon

When you think of stylish furniture Amazon is not the first place that would have sprung to mind. However, after spotting this designer look Zinus Aidan armchair for under £100 we've had to rethink our opinion on Amazon homeware.

The Zinus Aidan Supersized Accent Sling Chair first came to our attention when it was entered into the Ideal Home living room awards. It was narrowly beaten to the winner of best chair by the Otis Swivel accent chair from Next, but it wowed us enough to be awarded a highly commended.

While the chair is available to purchase straight from Zinus for £104, we spotted that it is currently reduced even further on Amazon for Prime Day. The price has been reduced by 22% from £199 to £93, making this stylish bargain even more impressive.

The armchair with its neutral woven cushions and metal frame is a dead-ringer for the desert 1-seater from Ferm Living which comes with a cool £979 price tag. Yes, you read that right it is almost 9 times the price.

While the Ferm Living version can justify its cost with a slightly more elegant framework, materials and a stylish striped option we can't justify spending almost £1000 on a chair sadly. However, less than £100 is something we very much can stretch to!

The Aidan chair uses a sling hung from the rounded steel framework to create a comfortable seat for a reading corner, living room or office. It is only available in oatmeal or grey, but if you are desperate for more colour you could easily recover the cushions yourself.

Despite its contemporary design the neutral colours and elegant design mean it can be worked into many different home schemes. Its most natural pairing would be with the mid-century modern or minimalist home decor trends that are growing in popularity.

(Image credit: Zinus)

The chair does arrive flat-packed but is designed to be put together quickly. Over 200 five-star reviews attest to this and it's comfort levels. One review commented: 'It is like sitting on a marshmallow that can offer you support at the same time. It is so comfy!'

Amazon Prime Day only last until midnight tonight, but if you don't have a prime membership it is also reduced by 20% on Zinus, but will cost a little more at £110.

You already know what we're snapping up before the end of Prime Day today.