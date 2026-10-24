Sorry tartan, the cosiest homes are stealing this 'old-fashioned' pattern from the fashion world – I've tracked down the homeware brands doing it the best

Move over, tartan: there's a new pattern in style for autumn 2026. And it's not too dissimilar, but trust me when I say that it will make all the difference to your autumn decor. We're already seeing this print trend in the wardrobe department; I'm talking about argyle. .

Gone are the days of argyle being a print that you'd only see on your Dad's socks or your grandpa’s sweater vest. It's now on bestselling cardigans at M&S and John Lewis, and it's also emerging as a big home decor trend for 2026 and 2027. Whether you already live in a cosy cottage or are searching for a way to make your living room feel warm and inviting, argyle will do the trick.

George Home's £15 brush argyle throws are one of the best homeware examples I've seen of the trend. They're the perfect case in point of why the pattern is taking off as an easier-to-style alternative to tartan, with their simple pattern and striking colourways.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

The throws are available in a trending red, timeless green and a classic green, colours that will slip effortlessly into any home. They also come with matching cushions that feature the same lovely blanket stitch detailing around the edge as the blankets for those cosy vibes.

George Home isn't the only brand picking up on the trend; I've spotted it on soft furnishings and bedding at Very, George and Matalan to name a few.

I'm holding BBC 1's The Traitors largely responsible for the resurgence of this classic pattern alongside tartan. But it is also one of the best transition patterns to take you from Autumn through to Christmas; it feels subtly festive and a bit nostalgic, which are both key trends for autumn winter 2026.

Whether in the form of a bedding set or a throw, perhaps a cushion, or even a rug or bath towel, there are so many ways to inject this pattern into your home decor. Here are some argyle finds I've got on my radar.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matalan Pink Argyle Fleece Duvet Set £18 at matalan.co.uk Available in single, double or king, this bedding set is made from 100% polyester, whilst being super soft and crease-free, so there's no need for ironing. Its pink design will keep your room stylish and its fleece lining will keep your toes warm all night long. At an affordable price, it's still only £29 for a king size. George at Asda Christmas Pink Argyle 100% Cotton Towel Range $10 at George at Asda Bring this bath towel out for guests or to add a splash of colour to your bathroom with the hand towel size. It's affordable, on-style and 100% cotton. Since it's part of the Christmas range, when stocks are gone, they're gone. The Very Collection Argyle Knit Fleece Duvet Set - Cream £20 at very.co.uk This very cosy bedding set is perfect for neutral homes that would rather leave colour to the smaller pieces of home decor. Like a candle, some flowers or a cushion. It's anything but boring as it's tufted with an argyle print, while it comes in a single, double, king or super king. Plus, there's 20% off for a short time when using the code AUTUMN. Ruggable Humberto Leon 143 Argyle Flatwoven Rug Was £365, Now £258 at Ruggable Ruggable is having a massive sale at the moment and this cosy argyle rug has been slashed in price. It is bridge the barrier between neutral and interesting with the splash of red in the design. Habitat Harlequin Ceramic Blue Wiggle Vase - 25cm £14 at Habitat UK Argyle and Harlequin have some crossover in terms of design, in that they both use a diamond pattern. However, harlequin patterns tend to be bolder in colour so might suit you more if you're a fan of statement pieces like this wiggle vase. TBCo Cotton Throw in Green Argyle £79 at tbco.com This throw is woven from sustainable cotton and is designed to be a piece you pull out year after year. It would look gorgeous at the end of a bed or style over the arm of a sofa.

Will you be switching your tartan decor for argyle? Or simply adding a few argyle pieces to your home decor for AW26?