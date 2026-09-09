If you’re shopping for seasonal decor, Argos Home’s autumn range is packed with affordable buys to get your home ready for the cosy season.

When shopping for the latest home decor trends , I can imagine you rarely consider Argos Home. After all, the retailer is largely known for its savings on electronics such as the best air fryers and heated airers .

However, the brand’s own homeware is worth shouting about. So much so, I’ve rounded up my six favourite picks from Argos Home’s autumn range.

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(Image credit: Argos Home)

My top pick is the Argos Home Pumpkin Tufted Natural Bedding Set, which starts at just £20. Decked out in a warm, cosy beige colourway, it doesn’t look too overwhelmingly autumnal and will suit most bedroom colour schemes . The tufted pumpkin embellishments add to the overall cosy look, too.

But for those of you who love autumn decorating ideas, the Autumnal Pumpkin Gingham White Bedding Set (from £16) , is a great choice. Embracing a cosy, farmhouse look, there are pumpkins galore - let there be no mistake what season it is in your bedroom.

Here are the rest of my top picks.

If you want seasonal decor on a budget, Argos Home is the place for you.

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