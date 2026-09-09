Argos Home is nailing cosy season with their latest affordable homeware range – 6 picks to update your home this season
The retailer has all you need for your autumn decorating ideas
If you’re shopping for seasonal decor, Argos Home’s autumn range is packed with affordable buys to get your home ready for the cosy season.
When shopping for the latest home decor trends, I can imagine you rarely consider Argos Home. After all, the retailer is largely known for its savings on electronics such as the best air fryers and heated airers.
However, the brand’s own homeware is worth shouting about. So much so, I’ve rounded up my six favourite picks from Argos Home’s autumn range.
My top pick is the Argos Home Pumpkin Tufted Natural Bedding Set, which starts at just £20. Decked out in a warm, cosy beige colourway, it doesn’t look too overwhelmingly autumnal and will suit most bedroom colour schemes. The tufted pumpkin embellishments add to the overall cosy look, too.
But for those of you who love autumn decorating ideas, the Autumnal Pumpkin Gingham White Bedding Set (from £16), is a great choice. Embracing a cosy, farmhouse look, there are pumpkins galore - let there be no mistake what season it is in your bedroom.
Here are the rest of my top picks.
If you want seasonal decor on a budget, Argos Home is the place for you.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!