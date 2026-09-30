When I first caught a glimpse of the new M&S winter bedding collection at the brand's AW26 press preview, I knew it was going to be a winner.

Not only has the high street favourite nailed all the biggest bedding trends of the season – think rich burgundy and moss green colourways, alongside of-the-moment checkerboard and jacquard woven textures – but it's also done so with the brand's trademark practicality and brilliant value for money.

The uber-stylish M&S Blurred Floral Bedding Set and on-trend M&S Checkerboard Gauze Jacquard Bedding Set are the two buys currently tempting me to part with my hard-earned cash, but I'm also impressed by all of the super practical M&S zipped bedding sets on offer this autumn.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sara Hesikova)

When it comes to where to buy bedding this cosy season, M&S is the place to shop as far as I'm concerned.

However, don't wait until the mercury drops to bagsy your bedding. As usual, M&S's best-value bedding sets are selling out fast. These are the looks I recommend snapping up before sizes disappear.

Whether you opt for a modern floral or contemporary checkerboard design, I think M&S's autumn bedding collection is the perfect way to give your bedroom a cosy and affordable autumn upgrade.

Even better? There are plenty of layering ideas too, whether that's the brand's sell-out M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Throws (that disappear off the shelves in record time most years) or M&S's new geometric bedspreads and blankets. Cosy season has never looked so stylish.