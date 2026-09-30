I'm calling it, M&S has *the* best autumn bedding on the high street this year – cosy, stylish, and practical, it's hands down my favourite range
This bedding is an instant style upgrade for your bedroom
When I first caught a glimpse of the new M&S winter bedding collection at the brand's AW26 press preview, I knew it was going to be a winner.
Not only has the high street favourite nailed all the biggest bedding trends of the season – think rich burgundy and moss green colourways, alongside of-the-moment checkerboard and jacquard woven textures – but it's also done so with the brand's trademark practicality and brilliant value for money.
The uber-stylish M&S Blurred Floral Bedding Set and on-trend M&S Checkerboard Gauze Jacquard Bedding Set are the two buys currently tempting me to part with my hard-earned cash, but I'm also impressed by all of the super practical M&S zipped bedding sets on offer this autumn.
When it comes to where to buy bedding this cosy season, M&S is the place to shop as far as I'm concerned.
However, don't wait until the mercury drops to bagsy your bedding. As usual, M&S's best-value bedding sets are selling out fast. These are the looks I recommend snapping up before sizes disappear.
Whether you opt for a modern floral or contemporary checkerboard design, I think M&S's autumn bedding collection is the perfect way to give your bedroom a cosy and affordable autumn upgrade.
Even better? There are plenty of layering ideas too, whether that's the brand's sell-out M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Throws (that disappear off the shelves in record time most years) or M&S's new geometric bedspreads and blankets. Cosy season has never looked so stylish.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.