By now, there’s no way you haven’t spotted deer print quietly entrenching itself in both the fashion and interiors world this year. And I’m not about to complain, as Next’s Natural Deer Dapple Faux Fur Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (from £50) has to be the cosiest example of how to do this trend well I’ve seen - I can’t wait to put it on my bed this winter.

Perhaps one of the more surprising home decor trends , and subsequently now a bedding trend of 2026, delicate deer print has been everywhere of late, even taking favour over cult animal prints like leopard and zebra.

But I don’t think I’ve seen this trendy print used better than as a cosy bedding set. If you’re excited for snuggling down during the colder months, this is the statement bedding set to get your hands on now.

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Next Natural Deer Dapple Faux Fur Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £50 at Next

Right now, deer print is very much centred in the fashion sphere. But as with any clothing trend, it is starting to trickle through into home decor. Most recently, Dunelm dropped a deer print fabric floor lamp , which proved a bold and playful way to embrace the trend. However, I’d argue that it fares far better as a bedding idea .

Deer print is trending because it is a gentler interpretation of the classic animal print trend. It uses a softer colour palette than leopard print, and the pattern is less defined. Because of this, I’d say deer print is better suited to your sleep space (although I do also love this funky leopard print bedding set , also from Next).

Next’s deer dapple duvet set combines a warm, white shade and a tawny brown to create a delightfully warm deer print. Its faux fur material only adds to the overall cosy look, and I do not doubt that it would be a godsend on cold winter nights. Next says this set will turn your bedroom into a ‘cosy sanctuary ’, stating the faux fur material feels incredibly soft to the touch.

(Image credit: Next)

I’m no stranger to fluffy bedding - I whip out Dunelm’s Teddy Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set in cream (£20) every winter - and it genuinely is the one thing I introduce in winter that makes my bedroom feel miles cosier. However, I have noticed that Next’s deer print set is made from 100% polyester, and if you’re looking to avoid synthetic materials, I’d opt for brushed cotton bedding .

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If you’re looking for funky, on-trend designs, Next is definitely one of the best places to buy bedding . Their faux fur deer print set went straight to my wishlist as soon as I spotted it, and subsequently had me checking out the rest of Next’s cosy bedding sets. Here are three more stylish designs I spotted.

Next White Penguin Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £50 at Next If you liked last year's robin fluffy bedding set, this penguin version is just as cute (and soft to the touch). Next Natural Polka Dot Frill Soft Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £50 at Next Decked out in a simple yet sophisticated polka dot print, this stylish fleecy set will keep you warm all winter. Next Red/natural Gingham Bows Brushed Collection Luxe Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £60 at Next I'm obsessed with the 3D ginham bows on this brushed cotton set. It's playful, yet retains a luxe feel.

Is the Next deer print duvet set going on your wishlist, too?